Former University of the Virgin Islands athletics director Jerel Drew has taken over as the athletics director at Clark Atlanta University, school officials announced last week.
Drew spent just over two years as UVI’s athletics director, during which he had to deal with two lost seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UVI job was Drew’s first as an athletic director, and came after three years with Elizabeth City (N.C.) State University’s athletics department as its associate athletics director for compliance.
In all, Drew has more than a decade of experience in intercollegiate athletics administration at both the NCAA and NAIA levels.
While at UVI, Drew enacted a number of changes within the Historically Black College and University’s athletics department, including a complete rebranding, its first apparel and footwear deal (with Adidas), and a complete academic audit and rules education training for personnel in the athletics and registrar’s office.
However, Drew’s biggest accomplishments were the creation of the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic tournament, which draws men’s and women’s teams from HBCUs to the UVI Blake Sports and Fitness Center in early November; and its pending membership in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, the NAIA’s only HBCU-only league, beginning with the 2023-2024 season.
At Clark Atlanta, Drew takes over an NCAA Division II program significantly larger than UVIs – four men’s teams (baseball, basketball, cross country and football) and six women’s teams (basketball, cross country, softball, tennis, track and field, and volleyball) – but has also had its share of problems.
The latest came when the NCAA’s Division II Committee on Infractions handed down a one-year probation and $3,500 fine to the school on March 4 after finding that a former men’s basketball coach – believed to be former NBA player George Lynch, who was with the Panthers for two years until his contract was not renewed in April 2020 -- provided more than $1,000 in impermissible benefits to the fathers of two student-athletes.