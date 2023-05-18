INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It wasn’t just Aliyah Boston’s skill on the basketball court that made her a national player of the year in college, or the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.
It was also Algie and Cleone Boston’s faith, as well as Aliyah’s own — faith in God, faith in her skills and faith that the family’s choices over the years were the best for their youngest daughter.
“That has been all God, and the work she put in with it and the belief that she held on to,” Cleone Boston said in a telephone interview with The Daily News.
“People may think I’m crazy when we say that, but I don’t know if people can understand the magnitude of what he has done. We were believing for just one thing — for our kids to get their educations paid for … so they have a fresh start without student loans attached to their names.”
But Aliyah Boston has taken that a step further with all the awards — three-time first team AP All-American, four-time Lisa Leslie Award winner, and others – and an NCAA Tournament championship she earned in four years at South Carolina.
Now the youngest Boston takes the next big step in her career — making her official WNBA debut Friday night, when the Indiana Fever host the Connecticut Sun.
Both Al and Cleone Boston will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch their daughter play — and celebrate their faith (and Aliyah’s faith) being rewarded.
“She believed, and she worked,” Cleone Boston said. “And all along her journey, we told her to trust God, just trust God. Ask for what you want, dream big, don’t doubt and whatever his plans are for you, they will come to pass.”
The Bostons’ story is well known, sending their daughters stateside for basketball camps, and eventually to live with Jenaire Hodge — Cleone Boston’s sister — in Massachusetts while attending school.
While oldest daughter Alexis Boston played for junior colleges after graduating high school, it was Aliyah Boston that started drawing the attention — from playing for USA Basketball’s junior program (and winning gold medals in international tournaments), earning the state’s Gatorade player of the year award three straight years, and getting recruiting pitches from the crème de la crème of college programs.
That led to Aliyah Boston choosing South Carolina and head coach Dawn Staley (a former WNBA player) over three other schools.
The rest is history — and, in a sense, some vindication for the decisions the Boston family made.
“I knew it was hard, but (Aliyah) put in the work and it’s now happening,” Cleone Boston said. “He opened the doors for us to the right AAU team, to the right coaches, to my sister to open her home to them, to guiding us to the right college and the right college coach.
“Now, she’s the No. 1 draft pick in the nation — to God be the glory. It’s been trust and faith, trust and faith. It wasn’t us — you had two parents who didn’t have the slightest clue, except to believe that anything’s possible with God’s help.”
