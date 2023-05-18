INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It wasn’t just Aliyah Boston’s skill on the basketball court that made her a national player of the year in college, or the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.

It was also Algie and Cleone Boston’s faith, as well as Aliyah’s own — faith in God, faith in her skills and faith that the family’s choices over the years were the best for their youngest daughter.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.