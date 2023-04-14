When Kruz Schembri-McCord first took up fencing eight years ago, winning championships and medals was the furthest thing on his mind.
But lately, the 16-year-old U.S. Virgin Islands fencer isn’t just thinking about medals — he’s earning them, as well.
Just this past weekend, Schembri-McCord had his best-ever finish in an International Fencing Federation world championship tournament — a silver medal in the cadet men’s epee division at the 2023 Cadet and Junior World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
Schembri-McCord — whose mother, Carolynn Greene-McCord, was born on St. Croix — advanced to the finals before losing to Hungary’s Domonkos Pelle 15-13 in the gold-medal match last Saturday.
While this isn’t his first medal — he won a gold medal in the junior men’s epee at an FIE World Cup event in Costa Rica last November — the silver medal from the World Championships is a first for a fencer from both the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Caribbean as a whole.
“I knew I was due in getting this result,” Schembri-McCord said. “It was just a matter of executing. I’ve been training and putting in the work; it was just a matter of how well I fenced that day, and taking it one battle at a time.”
The “work,” as Schembri-McCord put it, began when he first took up the sport as an eight-year-old in Florida.
“I was playing chess at the time when I was in elementary school,” he said. “My mom was looking for other sports for me to do, and she heard that fencing is a sport that’s kind of like physical chess, and she thought I’d like it.”
Schembri-McCord wound up signing up for lessons at the Orlando (Fla.) Fencing Academy; after two years there, he switched to Miami’s Masters Fencing Club and began training with his current coach Rafael Suárez, who competed in the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games.
“He’s been fencing very good,” said Suárez, who has his own World Championship medal — a bronze in veterans men’s foil in the 2022 worlds in Croatia. “He has been increasing his speed, his level, his tactical work, his strategy — that’s what you need to beat all the fencers at that level.”
The effort showed at the World Championships, where Schembri-McCord opened his run to a medal by going 5-1 in his qualifying matches, earning the 18th seed out of 151 competitors.
He opened the elimination rounds in the cadet men’s epee with a pair of easy wins — 15-6 over 111th seeded Aleksejs Malinovskis of Latvia in the first round, and 15-7 over 47th seeded Jincheng Han of China in the second — before beating 15th seeded Alexandros-Panayiotis Emmanouilidis of Cyprus 15-10.
It wasn’t until the Round of 16 that Schembri-McCord began thinking he had a chance at earning a medal. He stunned second-seeded Szymon Wojciechowski of Poland 15-14, giving himself a boost in the seedings and in his confidence level.
“After that top 16 bout and upsetting the No. 2 seed, I knew I had a good shot to make it to the medal round,” Schembri-McCord said.
Schembri-McCord then went on to beat seventh-seeded Edvin Jahu of Estonia 15-11 in the quarterfinals, and third-seeded Noam Dechene of France 15-10 in the semifinals to get his shot at gold.
He also competed in two other divisions at the World Championships — and nearly got into medal contention in one of those.
Schembri-McCord finished tied for sixth in the cadet men’s foil division, and tied for 68th in the junior men’s foil division.
While beginners in the sport frequently compete in two or more of the three fencing divisions — foil, epee and sabre — by the time most reach their teens, they begin to specialize in one event.
Not Schembri-McCord, who enjoys competing in both epee and foil — and thinks it helps him.
While both events use similar blades, the target areas are different, and hence the tactics and strategies. The foil’s scoring area is just the torso, while on the epee it’s the entire body — not just the torso, but arms, legs, feet and even the head.
“I’ve found success in both weapons,” Schembri-McCord said. “My foil work helps on my epee, because a lot of epees aren’t expecting a fencer with foil speed or timing, so I catch them off guard a lot. Then, I also have really good timing and accuracy translating over from epee to foil.”
That could make Schembri-McCord someone to keep an eye on in the fencing world in the coming years, according to Suárez.
“That is amazing, because they are two different weapons,” he said. “Usually, when you’re 14-15 years old, you start specializing in one weapon for the Olympic Games because it’s hard.
“But he’s very talented, and he wants to do both at that level. If he can do well in both, it would be amazing — it would break records.”