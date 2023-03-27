TORTOLA — Officials are expecting at least or more than five dozen entries for the opening events of the 50th anniversary British Virgin Islands Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival, which kicks off today at the Nanny Cay Marina.

Race officials said Monday that 59 entries have been received for the week’s opening race, the Nanny Cay Cup, which takes the competing sailors on a race around the island of Tortola. The race starts at 10 a.m. today.