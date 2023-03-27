TORTOLA — Officials are expecting at least or more than five dozen entries for the opening events of the 50th anniversary British Virgin Islands Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival, which kicks off today at the Nanny Cay Marina.
Race officials said Monday that 59 entries have been received for the week’s opening race, the Nanny Cay Cup, which takes the competing sailors on a race around the island of Tortola. The race starts at 10 a.m. today.
According to regatta chairman Bob Phillips, the Nanny Cay Cup race will start off in Nanny Cay, then take the sailors eastwards past Beef Island, around Scrub Island and Camanoe, down through the West End and back up to Nanny Cay.
That will be followed on Wednesday afternoon by the Scrub Island Invitational Race, which currently has 58 entries. After a “lay day” Thursday, the main event — the three-day BVI Spring Regatta — starts Friday and runs through Sunday, with racing starts at 10 a.m. each day. According to race officials, 69 boats have registered for the Spring Regatta races.
“They get to see a lot of the BVI that they wouldn’t get to see during the rest of the event,” Phillips told the Daily News.
“Then Wednesday, it’s the great party at Scrub Island (as racers compete in the Scrub Island Invitational). They do a fabulous job for the competitors. Then Thursday it’s a lay day, everyone recovers and get their boat ready for the serious racing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
When asked what they year means, Phillips — who has been at the helm of the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival for the last 25 years — said that they are celebrating 50 years of sports tourism, bringing international sailing enthusiasts to the territory.
Phillips added that the events are so important to the marine industry and the BVI, that it keeps the territory on the world stage sporting wise.
“Everybody knows about the BVI Spring Regatta,” said Phillips, who replaced the late Peter Haycraft, chairman of the Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival for its first 25 years. “Everybody knows about the BVI because of it.
“It’s heartwarming all the accolades we get. All of the comments, not only from our competitors but the people who can’t be here. We get endless Facebook posts from people; ‘I wish I was there. It’s snowing.’ Well, you didn’t come.”
Regatta director Judy Petz, who has held the post for the last 20 years, said the BVI Spring Regatta is the one sport that has brought people in from around the world for 50 years.
“Honestly, that’s my favorite part — the people who come every corner of the earth to celebrate this 50th with us, but they also celebrate the British Virgin Islands,” she said. “They love sailing here because it’s so beautiful. We are the sailing capital of the world, and they’re very, very excited.
“We have some people that have been racing almost 30 of the 50 (years). Dr. (Robin) Tattersall has done almost all of them and those stories resonate just what this event means, to the people, to the racers, to the sponsors — to the territory, honestly. What we’re bringing of the view of what we’re best at, which is sailing and racing.”