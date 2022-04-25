Only a few spots remain open for the 29th annual International Optimist Regatta and its associated events, which will be held in mid-June.
The International Optimist Regatta will be held June 17-19, preceded by the Maritime Clinic on June 13-15 and the Team Race on June 16.
Fewer that 20 spots are open for the International Opti Regatta, which is limited to 125 entries for the IOR and associated events.
The registration fee for just the IOR is $300 per entry through May 15, with the late signup fee $325 after May 15. The fee for the IOR and Maritime Clinic is $700 before May 15, and $725 after. The fee for just the clinic is $400.
A full refund will be issued if the International Opti Regatta, Maritime Clinic and Team Race are canceled on or after May 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration can be done online at www.regattanetwork.com/event/23549. The Caribbean Sailing Association-sanctioned regatta will be broken down into Advanced Red (ages 13-15), Blue (ages 11-12) and White (ages 10-under) fleets, and Beginner Green fleet.
Trophies will be awarded to the top five finishers in the Red, Blue and White fleets, and participation awards for all Green fleet entries. Trophies will also be presented to the top three finishers overall, and the top female finisher.
Additional awards include the Peter Ives’ Perpetual Trophy, which goes to the superb sailor/individual, and the Chuck Fuller Sportsmanship Perpetual Trophy.
For more information, call 408-314-7119, email internationaloptiregatta@gmail.com, or visit www.regattanetwork.com/event/23549 for the Notice of Regatta, registration form and other information.