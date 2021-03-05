SURPRISE, Ariz. — The last four seasons have been unkind to Jharel Cotton from a baseball standpoint.
Injuries and the pandemic have derailed the career of the St. Thomas native. A one-time top prospect for the Oakland Athletics, the right-handed pitcher is in Texas Rangers’ camp on a minor-league contract. The odds are against him starting the season in Arlington as he attempts to resuscitate a career that seemed so bright entering the 2017 season.
His life on the personal front hasn’t followed the same trajectory as his baseball career. His wife Emma and daughter, Zola, now 15 months old, are with him as he tries to revive his career. He maintains a positive attitude.
“I’m now in a good spot with a new team,” Cotton, 29, said after a workout at the Rangers’ camp. “I’m getting back to basics playing the game I love. If I get the opportunity here, great. I had to first get back to having fun again. It wasn’t so much fun [the last two years].”
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Cotton, a 20th round draft choice by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, was feeling good about himself entering the 2018 season with Oakland. He had struggled in his first full Major League season posting a 9-10 record and 5.58 earned run average that included dealing with a groin injury. He was encouraged by his results in the final month of the season and figured he could turn things around. And then he blew out his right elbow in spring training.
His 2018-19 seasons were mostly lost after Tommy John surgery. He pitched 30.1 innings of minor league ball in 2019. However, he struggled to find his form. The A’s released him and the Chicago Cubs signed him. Cotton was feeling fine and raring to go in spring 2020. Then COVID-19 shut down MLB until July. The Cubs asked him to make alterations in his delivery. He was given instructions and attempted to make changes at home in Michigan.
“I went home and worked on it on my own,” Cotton said. “I felt like I was becoming robotic and not athletic. I wasn’t myself. If it had been the regular season, I would have worked with someone. I was guessing what they wanted me to do and I guessed wrong. I didn’t pitch well in big league summer league games. Since I wasn’t getting better, they DFA’d [designated for assignment] me and released me. I understood.”
He remained positive and signed with the Rangers in December. While a spot is not guaranteed, Cotton is with a team that needs pitching depth. That could work in his favor if he is able to recapture the form that helped him notch a 2-0 record with a 2.15 earned run average as a late-season call-up by the A’s in 2016.
“Hey, I’m only 29 and still have a lot of baseball left in me,” Cotton said, replying to his thoughts about the future.
“I know what I can do. Certainly, I have to be with the right team and be able to show my ability. It didn’t happen in 2020. The Rangers gave me an opportunity. I’m thankful and excited about the game again. Now I have to compete, have fun and win baseball games.”
He understands that it may entail a minor league stint since he is not on Texas’ 40-man roster. If that’s the case, he will do what needs to be done to compete. After all, it was a minor league game that first opened the eyes of the A’s. In August 2016, Cotton came within one batter of throwing a perfect game in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League as the Nashville Sounds defeated the Round Rock Express. the Rangers’ Triple A affiliate, 3-0. He struck out 12 of the 28 batters he faced that game.
“A lot of players have been through what I’ve been through,” Cotton said. “Justin Turner came to the Dodgers on a minor league deal [in 2014]. You take care of things and they will work out for you.”
Cotton figures he still has plenty of baseball left in him and he intends to do what he can to keep his Major League dream alive.
“My only goal is to stay healthy and compete, get innings in, and showcase my abilities,” Cotton said confidently. “I know who I am. I know what I have and what I can do. It’s just a matter of going out, competing and playing a game I love. It’s been a difficult [two years]. It can’t get any worse. All it can do is go up.”