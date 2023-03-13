For years, Jerome Tang always promised St. Croix native Jareem Dowling a place on his staff whenever he got his first head coaching job with a college team.
It just took a few years — well, maybe more than a few — for that to finally happen.
Now, Dowling and Tang are together at Kansas State, and getting ready for the Wildcats’ first appearance in “The Big Dance” — the NCAA Tournament — in three years.
Kansas State (23-9), the No. 3 seed in the tournament’s Midwest Region, opens Friday night in Greensboro, N.C., against 14th-seeded Montana State (25-9).
“I was just hoping we’d get into the NIT [National Invitational Tournament],” at the end of the season, Dowling said in a telephone interview Monday with The Daily News. “But Jerome is an unbelievable leader. He knows what he’s doing … and we’ve been able to put it together. It’s an unbelievable run that we’re on.”
Dowling’s connection with Tang dates back to the early 2000s, when they both were working with the U.S. Virgin Islands’ men’s national teams — Tang as head coach of the senior team, Dowling with the junior team (as well as assisting with the senior team).
Dowling was also working as an assistant coach at Cecil (Md.) College, an NCAA Division II school, while Tang — a native of Trinidad and Tobago who grew up on St. Croix — was heading into his fifth year as an assistant coach at Baylor.
“I had won a national title my first year,” in 2006 with Cecil, Dowling said. “I was a young junior college assistant, and filling my time.
“When we first started our relationship, he told me back then that he wasn’t going to hire me, he had other people ahead of me. But as the years went on, our relationship grew to a brotherhood and a mentor to me — he even married me and my wife [Cierra]. That’s how close we are.”
And as the years moved on, Dowling and Tang stayed in touch, even as Dowling was changing jobs — to Slippery Rock (Pa.), Morehead State, Southern Mississippi, Arkansas State and then to North Texas, which made the NCAA tourney in 2021 — and Tang was helping Baylor win an NCAA title in 2021.
So when Tang was named head coach at Kansas State last March, one of the first calls he made was to Dowling.
“He called and said, ’You ready?’” Dowling said. “I said, ‘Yep!’ That was it — there wasn’t no convincing, no nothing. I was just waiting on him to give me that call. He didn’t have to convince me. My wife even knew what was up when he called. It was just time to pack up and roll out.”
When they arrived in Manhattan, Kan., — the home of Kansas State’s campus — a few weeks later, Tang and Dowling found a Wildcats program in dire need of rebuilding.
“We only had two players on the roster,” Dowling said. “It was a pretty tough first two months on the job. We got to August, and we only had five players on the roster.”
From a predicted last-place finish in the Big 12, Kansas State went on to finish tied for third in the conference — ironically, with Baylor — and tie for the best finish by a first-year head coach in NCAA Division I. The Wildcats were also ranked as high as fifth in the nation before entering the NCAAs at No. 15 in the Associated Press poll.
“[Tang] called it ‘the crazy fate,’” Dowling said. “That’s his thing. He knew that we were going to be successful and we were going to go to the NCAA Tournament. We were able to live out his vision.”