Race official Rochelle Jackson-Todman sets up the trophy table in the parking lot of the Wheatley Center shopping center before the start of the 38th annual Women's Jogger Jam, held Sunday afternoon on St. Thomas.
Katie Gott, second from front right, leads the field away from the starting line in front of Schneider Hospital at the start of the 38th annual Women’s Jogger Jam road race, held Sunday afternoon on St. Thomas. Gott, 39, won the two-mile race in 12 minutes, 37 seconds.
Katie Gott, 39, of St. Thomas crosses the finish line at Wheatley Center on Sunday afternoon to win the 38th annual Women's Jogger Jam road race. Gott, who moved to St. Thomas six months ago, won the two-mile race in 12 minutes, 37 seconds.
Runners race away from the start line in front of Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas on Sunday aafternoon at the beginning of the 38th annual Women's Jogger Jam road race.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Race director Therese Hodge leads the participants in stretching exercises before the start of the 38th annual Women's Jogger Jam, held Sunday afternoon on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photos by
BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Megan Ashley, center, of St. Thomas, runs with her daughters, 5-year-old Lorelei, left, and 6-year-old Launa Kate, towards the finish line.
