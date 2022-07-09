Five athletes earned multiple gold medals during the Virgin Islands National Track and Field Championships, held June 24-25 on St. Croix.
Jordan Vaughn of the St. Croix Track Club earned a meet-high three gold medals — in the men’s shot put, discus and javelin — while four others claimed two gold medals each during the two-day meet at the Educational Complex High School track.
Vaughn won the men’s shot put with a toss of 12.88 meters, the men’s discus with a throw of 36.31 meters and the men’s javelin with a toss of 31.46 meters.
Taking two gold medals during the V.I. National Championships were:
• Akyra Joseph of the St. Croix Track Club, who won the women’s 100-meter dash in 13.51 seconds and the women’s 200-meter dash in 27.31 seconds.
• Raynier Charlery of St. Thomas’ Cheetah Track Club won the men’s 100-meter dash in 11.43 seconds and the men’s long jump in 6.10 meters.
• Malique Smith of the St. Croix Track Club, who ran collegiately at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, won the men’s 200-meter dash in 22.79 seconds and set a Educational Complex facility record in winning the men’s 400-meter hurdles in 53.24 seconds.
• Makari Matthew of St. Croix’s Jolly Rogers Track Club won the men’s 400-meter dash in 53.41 seconds and the men’s 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds.
Other gold medalists during the V.I. Nationals were:
• Michelle Smith of the St. Croix Track Club set a U.S. Virgin Islands age-group record in winning the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 58.11 seconds.
The 15-year-old Smith, a rising junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, broke her own record of 58.61 seconds set in taking the gold medal at the 49th CARIFTA Games in mid-April.
• Maia Campbell of St. Croix’s Team V.I. set a USVI Nationals event record in winning the women’s shot put in 16.52 meters.
• Charlise Morris of St. Croix’s Jolly Rogers Track Club won the women’s 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 7.68 seconds.
• Mikaela Smith of the St. Croix Track Club, who ran collegiately at Austin Peay State University, won the women’s 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 18.17 seconds.
• Katelyn Jones of the St. Croix Track Club won the women’s 1,500-meter run in 7 minutes, 8.41 seconds.
• Croix Benton-Higgins of St. Croix’s Jolly Rogers Track Club won the men’s 1,500-meter run in 5 minutes, 35.15 seconds.
• Yashira Rhymer-Stuart of St. Croix’s Team V.I. won the women’s high jump in 1.65 meters.