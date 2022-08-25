Five swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands open competition next week in the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Peru.
The five USVI swimmers are Jaidan Camacho, Kaeden Gleason and Riley Miller from St. Croix; and Lindsay Barr and Gabriella Brunt from St. Thomas.
Together, the five swimmers will compete in a combined 17 events at the World Junior Championships, which run from Aug. 30-Sept. 4 in Lima, Peru.
Camacho, 17, is entered in five events, the most among the U.S. Virgin Islands delegation. He will race in the boys 100-meter breaststroke on Aug. 30, the boys 200-meter individual medley on Aug. 31, the boys 50-meter freestyle on Sept. 1, the boys 200-meter breaststroke on Sept. 2, and the boys 50-meter breaststroke on Sept. 3.
Barr, 17, is entered in four events – the girls 100-meter backstroke on Aug. 30, the girls 200-meter backstroke on Sept. 1, the girls 50-meter backstroke on Sept. 2, and the girls 50-meter freestyle on Sept. 3.
Gleason, 15, is also entered in four events – the boys 400-meter freestyle on Aug. 30, the boys 200-meter freestyle on Aug. 31, the boys 400-meter individual medley on Sept. 3 and the boys 1,500-meter freestyle on Sept. 4.
Miller, 14, is the third USVI swimmer entered in four events – the girls 100-meter freestyle on Aug. 31, the girls 200-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly on Sept. 1, and the girls 50-meter freestyle on Sept. 3.
Brunt, 17, is entered in two events – the girls 100-meter backstroke on Aug. 30, and the girls 50-meter backstroke on Sept. 2.