Eight high school teams from the territory will play for bragging rights this weekend in the Dana Richardson Halloween Jamboree 9-on-9 varsity flag football tournament on St. Thomas.
Weather permitting, the tournament, sponsored by the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department and the V.I. Education Department, will begin today and run through Saturday at the Joseph Aubain Ball Park in Frenchdown.
Taking part in the tournament are St. Croix’s Educational Complex High School, St. John’s Gifft Hill School and St. Thomas’ Charlotte Amalie High School and All Saints Cathedral School in Group A; and St. Croix’s Central High School and Good Hope Country Day School, and St. Thomas’ Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and Antilles School in Group B.
In today’s games, Charlotte Amalie High plays All Saints Cathedral at 3:30 p.m., Central High takes on Antilles School at 4:30 p.m., Educational Complex High faces Gifft Hill School at 5:30 p.m., and Good Hope Country Day plays Ivanna Eudora Kean High at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, Educational Complex High plays All Saints Cathedral at 3:30 p.m., Good Hope Country Day faces Antilles School at 4:30 p.m., Ivanna Eudora Kean High takes on Central High at 5:30 p.m., and Gifft Hill School faces Charlotte Amalie High at 6:30 p.m.
In Saturday’s last group play games, Gifft Hill School takes on All Saints Cathedral at 10 a.m., Central High plays Good Hope Country Day at 11 a.m., Charlotte Amalie High faces Educational Complex High at 12 p.m., and Ivanna Eudora Kean High plays Antilles School at 1 p.m.
Following an “old timers game” at 2:30 p.m., the semifinals will have Group A’s second-place team facing Group B’s first-place team at 4 p.m., and Group B’s second-place team playing Group A’s first-place team at 5 p.m. The championship game will be at 6:30 p.m.