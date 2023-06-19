ST. THOMAS — Good starts, getting out in front and quickly rebounding from a broken mast on Sunday’s final day of racing is what led Florida’s Jackson Wilcox to win the 30th International Optimist Regatta.

The 15-year-old Wilcox, from Sarasota, Fla., and representing the Lauderdale Yacht Club, was one of nearly 90 sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland, Argentina, France and Italy that competed in this three-day regatta under Caribbean-ideal conditions that averaged 15- to 18-knots of breeze under sunny skies each day.