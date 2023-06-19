ST. THOMAS — Good starts, getting out in front and quickly rebounding from a broken mast on Sunday’s final day of racing is what led Florida’s Jackson Wilcox to win the 30th International Optimist Regatta.
The 15-year-old Wilcox, from Sarasota, Fla., and representing the Lauderdale Yacht Club, was one of nearly 90 sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland, Argentina, France and Italy that competed in this three-day regatta under Caribbean-ideal conditions that averaged 15- to 18-knots of breeze under sunny skies each day.
Wilcox’s first place overall also put him at the top of the 13- to 15-year-old Red Fleet, after 11 races in the Championship Fleet. He won seven out of the 11 races, and his only finish out of the top three came when he didn’t complete the 10th race due to the broken mast.
“I sail better in oscillating wind, sailing from one wind pressure to the next, and that’s how I worked to stay ahead,” Wilcox said. “In the second to last race, I was sailing upwind when the mast snapped, so I scored a DNF (did not finish) in that race. Luckily, my coach, Pilo (Rocha), was able to go back to shore, bring out another mast out and we quickly rigged. Then, I just concentrated on getting a good start and sailing fast in that last race.”
Florida sailors took the top three positions in the Championship Fleet. John Hartney, who sails with the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, won twice and finished with 31 points — a distant second to Wilcox — with Brayden Zawyer, with Miami’s Coral Reef Yacht Club, coming in third with 49 points.
The top finisher from the USVI was St. Thomas’ Coby Fagan, who was fourth overall with 53 points. Fagan’s best finish was a second behind Wilcox in the second race, and he added five more top-fives and five top-10s.
St. Thomas’ Audrey Zimmerman, 14, came in fifth overall and in the Red Fleet, plus earned the Top Female award and the perpetual Founders Trophy. This trophy is designed to recognize the IOR’s women’s sailing past and present and promote greater participation by young women in this event.
“I focused on myself and what I was doing rather than focus on the fleet,” Zimmerman said.
In the age 11- to 12-year-old Blue Fleet, St. Thomas’ Howard Zimmerman — the younger brother of Audrey Zimmerman — finished first, and was 10th overall in the Championship
“I looked at what the top sailors were doing, like sailing close to the committee boat side at the starts, and I did that too. It helped me stay near the top,” Howard Zimmerman said.
Rounding out the Championship Fleet was White Fleet winner Finn Hodgins, 10,, from St. Thomas. He finished 16th overall with 165 points.
“Sail fast, that’s it. And get good starts. That was my plan,” said Hodgins, who was sailing in the Championship Fleet for the first time.
Julia Bernstein, 12, who sails with the Coral Reef Yacht Club, won the Green (Beginner) Fleet title.
Bernstein won six out of 22 races, had 12 other top-five finishes and three more top-10s for 47 points. That edged out fellow Coral Reef Yacht Club sailor Francisco Don — who had five wins, 14 other top-fives and two other top 10s — by one point (47-48).
“There was a two-point gap between myself and the leader, then 15 points until the next boat, so I knew it would be between myself and the leader (Dom). He got two first places, and I got two first places, but it came down to the last race and I beat him by one point,” said Bernstein, who says getting good starts proved her winning strategy.
Interestingly, Bernstein’s father, Erik, competed in the first IOR sailed in 1993, when he won Best Visiting Sailor.
“Never could I have imagined back then I’d be here 30 years later, and our daughter would win her fleet. It’s certainly an incredible Father’s Day for me,” Erik Bernstein said.
In other awards, Hartney earned the Pete Ives Award, given for a combination of sailing prowess, sportsmanship, determination, and good attitude both on and off the water.