Junior sailors pull away from the starting mark in their Optimist class sailboats at the start of Saturday’s second race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States. Page 26
Pierce Olsen, 12, of Miami Beach, Fla., right front, and his twin brother Fynn Olsen, left front, lead the field away from the starting line in Saturday’s second race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Junior sailors battle for positioning in their Optimist class sailboats at the start line as they await the starting horn for Saturday's second race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Race judge Pat Baily keeps a close eye on the Optimist-class sailboats racing Saturday in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Optimist-class sailboats pull away from the shoreline in Vessup Bay to head out to the open waters off the East End of St. Thomas on Saturday for the opening race of the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Pierce Olsen, 13, left, of Miami Beach, Fla., and Roger Casellas, 14, of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, right, race towards the turn marker during Saturday's opening race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Gilman Hackel, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., heels his Optimist-class sailboat over as he approaches the turn marker during Saturday's opening race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Junior sailors pull away from the starting mark in their Optimist class sailboats at the start of Saturday’s second race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States. Page 26
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Opti regatta 7.jpg
Pierce Olsen, 12, of Miami Beach, Fla., right front, and his twin brother Fynn Olsen, left front, lead the field away from the starting line in Saturday’s second race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Junior sailors battle for positioning in their Optimist class sailboats at the start line as they await the starting horn for Saturday's second race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Race judge Pat Baily keeps a close eye on the Optimist-class sailboats racing Saturday in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Optimist-class sailboats pull away from the shoreline in Vessup Bay to head out to the open waters off the East End of St. Thomas on Saturday for the opening race of the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Pierce Olsen, 13, left, of Miami Beach, Fla., and Roger Casellas, 14, of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, right, race towards the turn marker during Saturday's opening race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Gilman Hackel, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., heels his Optimist-class sailboat over as he approaches the turn marker during Saturday's opening race in the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta, held off the East End of St. Thomas. The two-day regatta followed a five-day Optimist training camp, which drew junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.