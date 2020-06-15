ST. THOMAS — Florida junior sailor Pierce Olsen needed a little help from the rulebook to win the 2020 St. Thomas Opti Clinic Regatta on Sunday.

The 12-year-old Olsen, of Miami Beach, Fla., finished the two-day regatta tied with fellow Floridian, Gilman Hackel of Fort Lauderdale, tied atop the standings with 23 points each.