ST. THOMAS — Emilio Bocanegra must have learned a few things about sailing around the U.S. Virgin Islands over the past few days.
Whatever he learned, the 12-year-old Floridian put it to good use, taking the lead — barely — in the Championship Fleet after Friday’s opening day of racing in the 29th St. Thomas International Optimist Regatta.
Bocanegra, who lives in Westin, Fla., and sails out of the Lauderdale Yacht Club, won Friday morning’s opening race off the East End of St. Thomas, then tacked on three more top-10 finishes to finish the day with 21 points.
While that left him tied with fellow Florida sailor Kyla Benesch, sailing with the Coral Reef Yacht Club, his win in the first race put Bocanegra atop the leaderboard entering today’s races.
In addition to his opening win, Bocanegra also posted finishes of seventh, 10th and third in Friday’s other starts. Meanwhile, Benesch had finishes of 12th, second, second and fifth.
Bocanegra took part in the Tote Clinic and Tote Team Races in the days leading up to the International Opti Regatta. He went on to win the Volvo Ocean-style race that ended the clinic, in which the sailors completed four legs around the East End of St. Thomas.
However, five other sailors are within nine points of the frontrunners.
Beck Brill, 12, of Miami, Fla., and Will Barnhart, 15, also of Miami, are tied with 24 points each, with Brill taking the tiebreaker for third place due to his two race wins (in the second and fourth races) to one win for Barnhart (in the third race).
Brayden Zawyer, 12, of Miami, was fifth with 28 points, with Florida’s Finnegan Grainger and Sophie De Leon Urban, 12, of Miami, tied with 30 points. Grainger holds the tiebreaker due to his second-place finish in the fourth race, while Urban’s best finish was a third in the second race.
Rounding out the top 10 are Amelia Woodworth, of Fairfield, Conn.; and Florida’s Oliver Holt and Connor Karr, 12, all tied with 43 points. Woodworth holds the tiebreaker due to her fourth-place finish in the third race. Holt’s best finish was fifth in the opening race, while Karr has three 10th places (in the first, second and fourth races).
The best showing by a USVI sailor is by St. Thomas’ Coby Fagan, who was 12th with 45 points after the opening day. Her best finish came in the third race, when she came in seventh.
In the Green Fleet, Puerto Rican sailors dominated in Friday’s races, holding the four top positions and six of the top 10 entering the weekend’s races.
Diego Delgado-Ripepi of San Juan holds a slim, one-point lead over fellow San Juan resident Julian Rivera Fernandez (15-16), with Valeria Perez-Hermida third with 26 points and Rafael Vazquez fourth with 35 points.
Delgado-Ripepi won three of the eight races — the second, third and eighth races — held Friday for the Green Fleet, while Fernandez won twice, the first and sixth races.
Perez-Hermida also won twice, in the fourth and fifth races, while Vazquez’s best finish was a second in the eighth race.
Rounding out the top 10 were Florida’s Sebastien de Leon and Puerto Rico;’s Ines Mendez-Larminaux, tied with 39 points each; Florida’s Jackson Jones with 45, Florida’s Violet Karr with 51, Puerto Rico’s Fabain Collazo with 63 and Florida’s Ethan Cox with 64.
The top U.S. Virgin Islands sailor in the Green Fleet is St. Thomas’ Finn Hodgins, who is tied for 12th with Florida’s Julia Bernstein, each with 76 points. Hodgins holds the tiebreaker due to a fifth-place finish in the fifth race, while Bernstein’s best finish was a pair of ninth places.
Racing will resume in both the Championship and Green fleets at 11 a.m. today, with the final day of racing and awards ceremony on Sunday.