ST. THOMAS — Good starts, consistent finishes and having fun is what led Florida’s Beck Brill to win the 29th International Optimist Regatta, which concluded Sunday after three days of racing in the waters off the East End.
The 13-year-old Brill, representing Miami, Fla.’s Coconut Grove Sailing Club, was one of nearly 100 sailors from the U.S. mainland, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that competed under Caribbean-ideal conditions that averaged 15 to 18 knots of breeze under sunny skies.
Brill’s first place overall also put him at the top of the 13- to 15-year-old Red Fleet, after 10 races in the Championship fleet. He won twice and finished in the top five in four other starts for 43 total points to 50 for Kyla Benesch.
“I was in the lead going into today, so it was scary,” said Brill, who was coached by past IOR winner Tanner Krygsveld. “I knew I had to be consistent to stay in front. I sang songs in my head to relax. In the first race today, Kyla beat me. Our scores got closer. In the last race, I finished second and it put me in the lead by seven points.”
Benesch, 13 and from Miami’s Coral Reef Yacht Club, ended up second overall and second in the Red Fleet, as well as the first to earn the regatta’s new perpetual Founders Trophy, awarded to the top female sailor. She won once and had three runner-up finishes.
This trophy is designed to recognize the International Opti Regatta’s women’s sailing past and present and promote greater participation by young women in this event. The Founders Trophy is the brainchild of two of the event’s five founders, Henry and Fredelle Menin.
“Good starts, good upwind and downwind legs, and sailing fast — that was my goal today,” Benesch said. “Even in the last race, when I knew I wouldn’t win the overall, I didn’t give up. I just kept sailing hard and trying to pass as many boats as I could.”
Another Coral Reef Yacht Club sailor, Will Barnhart, was third overall with 60 points. He won three races and had five other top-10 finishes, but a disqualification in Saturday’s first race, followed by a 21st-place finish, set him back.
In the 11- to 12-year-old Blue Fleet, 12-year-old Emilio Bocanegra, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.’s Lauderdale Yacht Club, finished first in the fleet and fourth overall with 73 points.
Bocanegra led the standings after Friday’s races, and finished with one race win and three other top-five finishes.
“My plan for the week was to be consistent and get good starts. Each day, I worked to execute my plan. It paid off. It was a very good week,” said Bocanegra, who also won the four-leg Volvo Ocean Race, the wrap-up event to the Tote Clinic earlier in the week.
Finnegan Grainger, also from the Coral Reef Yacht Club, was second in Blue Fleet and seventh overall with 80 points
The top finisher from the U.S. Virgin Islands was St. Thomas’ Coby Fagan, who finished third in Blue Fleet and ninth overall with 100 points.
Rounding out the Championship Fleet was White Fleet winner, 10-year-old Diego Rivera-Hermida, from San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Club Nautico de San Juan. He finished 28th overall with 252 points, with a pair of top-20 finishes.
“I tried to keep on the side of the course where the wind was best,” said Rivera-Hermida.
Meanwhile, it was 10-year-old Diego Delgado-Ripepi, also representing Club Nautico de San Juan, who won the Beginner Green Fleet after a total of 21 races. He had five race wins, and had only two starts finishing out of the top 10 for 49 points.
“I listened to my coach. When I didn’t understand something, I just stayed calm and sailed. That’s how I won most of the races,” said Delgado-Ripepi.
In other awards:
• Fort Lauderdale’s Maxton Damiano, from the Lauderdale Yacht Club, earned the Pete Ives Award, given for a combination of sailing prowess, sportsmanship, determination, and good attitude both on and off the water.
• St. Thomas’s Emma Walters earned the Chuck Fuller Sportsmanship Award.
• The Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Violet Karr, from Miami’s Coral Reef Yacht Club.
• The inaugural Race Committee Award went to Harrison Szot, of CERT/Bay Head Yacht Club in Bay Head, N.J.