ST. THOMAS — There was a sense of disbelief among the members of Antilles School’s sailing team when they learned that teammate Tyler Yanonne had died.
Yet with a major regatta in Florida just a few days away, there were no thoughts of packing up and heading back to St. Thomas.
“It almost fueled more [that desire] to compete,” Hurricanes coach and 2019 Antilles graduate Teddy Nicolosi said Tuesday. “It was almost like ‘we’re going to do it for him.’”
Yannone, a senior at Antilles School, was among four people killed in a Feb. 15 helicopter crash on the northwest end of St. Thomas. Also among the victims were his parents, Daniel Yannone and Neisha Zahn; and helicopter pilot Maria Rodriguez.
The fatal crash shocked the close-knit Antilles community — Rodriguez had children who attended the St. Thomas private school — but none more than the school’s championship-winning sailing team.
Yannone had been sailing since his youth, competing against many of his teammates in Optimist class races at the St. Thomas Yacht Club. But he only joined the Hurricanes sailing team his sophomore year.
“Everyone’s said this, but I can’t think of a better word than just ‘nice,’” Nicolosi said. “For him, personally, I believe it was more about being out there [on the water]. A lot of sailors are concerned about being competitive and trying to win. He just wanted to be out there, with his friends.
“He wasn’t our most talented sailor, but that didn’t matter — he was definitely very important to the team. It didn’t matter how he did, he just wanted to be on the water.”
Most of Antilles’ sailors were already in Florida, competing in the 2021 Club 420 Midwinters in Jensen Beach, Fla., about an hour’s drive north of Miami. They were there preparing for this weekend’s South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s South Region regatta in Miami.
The rest of the Hurricanes’ squad flew off the island Friday to join their teammates for Saturday’s regatta — but Yannone wasn’t among them.
“At the time, there was no confirmation, so … including myself, everyone was just hopeful that it was wrong, that it didn’t actually happen,” senior Rayne Duff said.
It was one of Yannone’s teammates, Mia Nicolosi, who came up with the idea of the armbands.
“It was really mostly all of us,” she said. “We were talking about how we should honor him — and we should always honor him from now on, because he was a part of our team. We were thinking of ways how we could do that, just a way we could keep his memory alive this weekend.”
Aided by Pretlow Majette, whose daughters Katherine and Winn Majette are both on Antilles’ sailing team, his Big Planet clothing store on St. John was able to print up black armbands with “Fly High Big Ty” and a big red heart on them, and get them to the team in time for the regatta.
Antilles School’s sailing team wore those armbands throughout Saturday’s regatta, finishing third out of 18 teams.
“It’s so eye opening,” Mia Nicolosi said. “We definitely appreciate each other now, and realize the importance of every single person on our team more than we ever have.
“That’s something we can bring with us. If we can’t bring everyone with us to regattas, we’re still going to be thinking of everyone who’s here and who’s helped build our team.”
Antilles School’s sailing team has already seen its competition schedule affected by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s sailing events were canceled, and this year’s schedule has new rules in place due to the virus.
“It doesn’t seem like it can get worse than that, but it is,” Duff said. “It’s one thing to miss a competition, but it’s a whole another level to have someone just ... gone.
“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to sail, even though all these bad things are happening — and Tyler going is the obviously the worst of it. When we’re sailing, we’re thinking about [him], we’re bringing him with us. It’s not an escape for us, it’s an acknowledgement.”