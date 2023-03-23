round the rocks

ST. THOMAS — Over a dozen sleek sailing yachts raced counter-clockwise around the neighboring island of St. John under a mix of sun, squalls, and winds blowing 18 to 20 knots from the northeast in Thursday’s Round the Rocks Race.

In the end, Sandra Askew’s Cape 31 “Flying Jenny” won the CSA Spinnaker 1 Class in the Round the Rocks Race, while the USVI/Puerto Rico-based Bastian Sarh’s Beneteau First 10 Modified “Chili Pepper” finished first in the CSA Spinnaker 2 Class.