Over the side

Over the side

The crew of “Flying Jenny,” a Cape 31 skippered by Sandra Askew of Key Biscayne, Fla., hangs over the side of the boat as it sails through the waters off Tortola during Tuesday’s Round Tortola Race, one of the preliminary events before this weekend’s BVI Spring Regatta, which begins Friday. MORE ON PAGE 34

 BVI Sailing Festival photo by INGRID ABERY

TORTOLA — Sandra Askew’s sailing trip to the Virgin Islands has paid off with a couple more tropies — including one of the Caribbean’s top prizes.

Askew, skippering her Cape 31 “Flying Jenny,” won her second class title in three days on Tuesday in the Round Tortola Race — one of the preliminary events in the 50th anniversary BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival.