TORTOLA — Sandra Askew’s sailing trip to the Virgin Islands has paid off with a couple more tropies — including one of the Caribbean’s top prizes.
Askew, skippering her Cape 31 “Flying Jenny,” won her second class title in three days on Tuesday in the Round Tortola Race — one of the preliminary events in the 50th anniversary BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival.
Askew, from Key Biscayne, Fla., won the Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) Racing class title in Tuesday’s race around the British Virgin Islands’ biggest island, beating out “Summer Storm,” a J/111 owned by Andrew Berdon of Hartsdale, N.Y.
“We have an amazing team around Sandy,” said Josie Giddon, Flying Jenny’s navigator. “Sandy has pulled together a cool race team. She is using the Caribbean as our winter training and then we will go back to the [United Kingdom] with the boat where there is a fleet of about 20 Cape 31s, and then we will do a full season in the UK.”
To add to her trophy case, Askew also claimed the Nanny Cay Cup for posting the fastest corrected time in the Round Tortola Race. Flying Jenny finished with a corrected time of 4 hours, 19 minutes, 17 seconds.
“Today was amazing,” said Giddon, part of the crew that also won the Spinnaker Racing 2 class title in this past weekend’s St. Thomas International Regatta. “It was long and a lot of concentration was needed; a long upwind then around the back of the island. The typology of the island was really interesting as was the weather — the clouds which played into the game — and we just kept on pushing.
“We were over at the start, well we thought we were over, and cleared, the other Cape, ‘Adrenalin,’ was in front of us at the beginning, but we kept on eating away using the land and the typology.”
“Nemo,” the HH66 owned and skippered by Todd Slyngstad of Los Gatos, Calif., was first across the line with the fastest elapsed time of 2:58:05, corrected to 4:28:53.
The standing Round Tortola Race record is owned by Slyngstad’s brother Greg, owner and skipper of “Fujin,” a Bieker 53 catamaran, with a fastest elapsed time of 1:57:16 that won in 2019.
“We had fun, it was a great day, although we did break the mainsheet just before the finish,” Todd Slyngstad said. “It exploded and it’s not an easy fix, we’ll be on it all day. Our container with spares is in Sint Maarten but lucky we have a very nice neighbor — Mach Schnell’s container is here and they have helped us out which is really great. I’m going to owe them a really nice bottle of wine!”
Other class winners in the Round Tortola Race were “Ting A Ling 2,” a Corsair F31R owned by Tortola’s Christopher Haycraft in the Performance Multihull division; “Libertas,” a Beneteau 40 owned by Walter Keegan of San Juan in the Cruising/Performance Cruising division; “Team Merlin/Sea’s the Daze,” a Moorings 45 owned by Charlie Garrard in the Bareboat division; and “La Novia,” a Leopard 50 owned by Georges Coutu of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, in the Cruising Multihull class.
The BVI Sailing Festival Week continues today with the Scrub Island Invitational, an 11-kilometer sprint to the Scrub Island resort. Nearly five dozen sailboats are entered in that race.
After a day off on Thursday, the main event – the BVI Spring Regatta – begins Friday, with three days of racing that will conclude Sunday.