Four athletes each won two individual events during the annual Cypriana Phillip Agricultural Fair Track Meet, held Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Educational Complex High School track on St. Croix.
The two-event winners were Faith Eatmon, Vedant Mittal, Nathan Langley and J’neolise Green, all from St. Croix.
Eatmon, with the St. Croix Track Club, won the under-17 girls 400-meter run in 1 minute, 5.78 seconds, and the U-17 girls 200-meter dash in 28.41 seconds.
Mittal, with the Jolly Rogers Track Club, won the under-17 boys 400-meter run in 1:00.92, and the U-17 boys 200-meter dash in 26.22.
Langley, also with the Jolly Rogers Track Club, won the open men’s 400-meter run in 55.89, and the open men’s 200-meter dash in 24.35.
Green, also with the St. Croix Track Club, won the open women’s 100-meter dash in 13.37, and the open women’s 200-meter dash in 27.32.
Other individual event winners – all with the St. Croix Track Club -- were Juvante Hurst in the under-17 boys 100-meter dash (12.76), Denzel Huggins in the open men’s 100-meter dash (12.00), and Aminah Prasad in the under-17 girls 800-meter run (2:47.35).
Winning in the relay events were the St. Croix Track Club in the under-17 girls 4x100-meter relay, U-17 boys 4x100-meter relay, U-17 girls 4x400-meter relay and U-17 boys 4x400-meter relay; and the Jolly Rogers Track Club in the open men’s 4x400-meter relay.