Four athletes won two individual titles each during Sunday’s 2023 Virgin Islands National Track and Field Championships, held at the Educational Complex High School track on St. Croix.
Michelle Smith, who just returned from El Salvador where she was competing in the Central American and Caribbean Games, won the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 57.44 seconds, and the women’s 100-meter dash in 11.83 seconds.
Her brother, Malique Smith, won the men’s 400-meter hurdles in 53.19 seconds, and the men’s 200-meter dash in 21.62 seconds.
Nathan Langley won the men’s 400-meter run in 55.51 seconds, and the men’s 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 20.16 seconds.
Wilfredo Comcepcion won the men’s shot put with a toss of 9.55 meters (31 feet, 4 inches), and the men’s javelin with a throw of 33.27 meters (109 feet, 2 inches).
Among the other event winners were four other athletes who just returned from the CAC Games – Maia Campbell, who won the women’s shot put in 14.91 meters (48 feet, 11 inches); Yashira Rhymer-Stuart, who won the women’s high jump in 1.60 meters (5 feet, 3 inches); Rachel Conhoff, the winner in the women’s 1,500-meter run in 4:57.41; and Mikaela Smith, who won the women’s 800-meter run in 2:13.94.
Also winning event titles at the V.I. Nationals were Sarah Raglin in the women’s 400-meter run (1:16.30). Daniel Browne in the men’s high jump (1.70 meters, or 5 feet, 7 inches), Mikey Dizon-Bumann in the men’s 1,500-meter run (4:38.80), Jah’quan Creque in the men’s 100-meter dash (11.39 seconds), Nicola Peters in the women’s 200-meter dash (26.09 seconds), and Davina Browne in the women’s javelin (23.39 meters, 76 feet, 8¾ inches).