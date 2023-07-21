Four St. Croix residents recently competed in the Big Sky State Games, held in Billings, Mont., on July 14-16.
Tops among the four was Larry Williams, who set four state age-group records in track and field events during the three-day competition.
Williams, competing in the men’s 80-84 division, won the 100-meter dash in 20.67 seconds; the 200-meter dash in 44.07 seconds; the high jump in 3 feet, 7 inches (besting a 20-year-old record by five inches); and the triple jump in 13 feet, 6½ inches. He also finished second in the 60-meter dash in 12.92 seconds.
“I’ve really focused on the high jump the last few years and it finally came together,” said Williams, a Montana native. “It is such a technical event; it was a real challenge. The sprints were fun and my performance was the result of a lot of weight training and plyometric drills.
“I guess I finally got in shape after all these years of training. There’s not as much competition as I would like in the 80-84 group, but we are there proving seasoned citizens can do more than watch TV.”
In road racing, Louise Stapleton won her women’s 55-59 division in the five-kilometer run. Stapleton, a member of the Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation, finished the 5K in 32 minutes, 42.48 seconds.
“It was a well-run race,” Stapleton said. “The timing went off perfectly and, unlike in the Virgin Islands, it was a fast, flat, out-and-back course.”
Cynthia Whitehurst finished second in the 5Ks women’s 65-69 age group in 42:02.24, while her husband Wes Whitehurst was second in the men’s 75-79 age group in 34:30.26.