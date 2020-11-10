The men’s field has been set for the revised Paradise Jam college basketball tournament, which will be played on the U.S. mainland later this month.
Belmont University, George Mason University, Howard University and Northeastern are entered in this year’s tournament — called the 2020 DC Paradise Jam — which will be held Nov. 26-28 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
The field for the Paradise Jam women’s tournament will be announced at a later date. It too will be a four-team field played Nov. 26-28 in Washington.
Normally held at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas, this year’s tournament was moved stateside by organizers Basketball Travelers Inc. because of travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Nels Hawkinson, executive director of Basketball Travelers Inc., this year’s tournaments will be held in a “bubble” format similar to what the NBA used in restarting its season. No spectators will be allowed, and players, coaches and team and tournament staffs will all undergo frequent testing.
This is the second time in the past four years that the Paradise Jam tournaments have been held stateside. After hurricanes Irma and Maria heavily damaged the islands, the 2017 tournaments were held at Liberty University on the men’s side and split between George Washington University and Eastern Florida State College on the women’s side.
— Bill Kiser