Four teams from the Virgin Islands wrapped up play Monday in the 2023 Heritage Cup lacrosse tournament, held in Glassboro, N.J.
Three teams were from the U.S. Virgin Islands — two teams, USVI Heritage and USVI Developmental, in the men’s division, as well as the USVI Lacrosse Association’s first under-15 boys team — while the new British Virgin Islands Lacrosse had its first team in the men’s division.
In all, five Caribbean nations and territories were among the 17 nations sending teams to the Heritage Cup. Also entered from the Caribbean are Puerto Rico, which has three teams in the men’s and U-15 boys divisions; Cuba (men’s division) and Jamaica (two men’s teams). Also participating were teams from Greece, the Haudenosaunee Nation, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Panama, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey and the United States.
Here’s how the Virgin Islands teams finished in the Heritage Cup:
• The best finish came from the USVI Heritage team, which tied for ninth place (with Jamaica Developmental) in the men’s division after going 4-1 over three days of play.
USVI Heritage opened with an 8-3 loss to Cuba on Saturday morning, but bounced back to beat Puerto Rico 10-2 later that day. On Sunday, USVI Heritage won two more matches — over Turkey 9-6 in a consolation quarterfinal, and 6-5 over Jamaica Developmental in the consi semifinal.
USVI Heritage then claimed a share of ninth place by beating USVI Developmental 10-9 on Monday morning.
• The USVI Developmental team finished tied for 11th (with Lithuania) in the men’s division, going 2-3 over three days of play.
USVI Developmental opened Saturday with a 15-4 loss to Ireland, but recovered for its first win later that day, beating the British Virgin Islands 8-5. On Sunday, USVI Developmental made it two straight wins by topping Haudenosaunee Nation 8-6 in the consolation quarterfinal, but fell to Lithuania 7-4 in the consi semifinal.
• The British Virgin Islands finished 17th in the men’s division after going 2-3 in tournament play that included an opening 1-0 forfeit loss Friday to Israel Festival.
But the BVI recovered after an 8-5 loss to USVI Developmental on Saturday, posting back-to-back wins Sunday — beating Taiwan 9-7, then downing Puerto Rico U-18s 8-6.
The BVI closed out the tournament with a 13-2 loss to Puerto Rico on Monday.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands U-15 boys went 1-4 in round robin play to finish tied for fourth with Israel White and Israel Blue.
The USVI U-15s opened with a 5-2 loss to Israel White on Friday, then fell to Puerto Rico U-15s 8-5 on Saturday.
On Sunday, the USVI U-15s lost to Haudenosaunee Nation (which won the division with a 5-0 record) 13-1, but posted their first win later that day over Israel Blue 8-3. The USVI U-15s closed out play Monday with an 8-4 loss to Ireland U-15s.