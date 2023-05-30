Four teams from the Virgin Islands wrapped up play Monday in the 2023 Heritage Cup lacrosse tournament, held in Glassboro, N.J.

Three teams were from the U.S. Virgin Islands — two teams, USVI Heritage and USVI Developmental, in the men’s division, as well as the USVI Lacrosse Association’s first under-15 boys team — while the new British Virgin Islands Lacrosse had its first team in the men’s division.