Four teams came away winners during Friday’s opening day of the 2022 Central High School junior varsity-middle school volleyball tournament on St. Croix.
In the middle school matches, John H. Woodson Junior High School’s girls and Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School’s boys both won their tournament openers, as did host-school Central High School’s boys and girls in the junior varsity division.
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 0: The Lady Dolphins won their opening match in straight sets over St. Thomas’ Lady Blazers, winning by scores of 25-16 and 25-15. No other information was available on the match.
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Warriors won their tournament opener in straight sets over the Lady Dolphins, taking the match by scores of 25-15 and 25-16. No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 2, Educational Complex High School 0: The Caribs defeated their island rivals in straight sets in their tourney opener, beating the Barracudas 25-19 and 25-16. No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Caribs won in straight sets over the Lady Panthers in their tournament opener, winning the match by scores of 25-9 and 25-16. No other information was available on the match.