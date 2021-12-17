Four swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands opened competition Thursday at the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships, being held in Abu Dhabi.
The World Championships — being held on the short-course (25-meter) pool at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena — will run through Tuesday, with each USVI swimmer scheduled to compete in two events.
The best performance from the territory’s swimmers Thursday came from USVI Olympian Adriel Sanes, who grew up on St. Croix. He was 34th after Thursday’s heat races in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke.
The 23-year-old Sanes, now a graduate student on the Auburn University’s swim team, finished third in his heat race in a personal-best time of 1 minute, 0.59 seconds. Before Thursday, his previous best was 1:01.87 at the 2018 FINA World Championships in Beijing, China.
Sanes won’t swim again until Saturday, competing in the men’s 200-meter backstroke.
Others from the USVI at the FINA World Championships are:
• St. Croix native and USVI Olympian Natalia Kuipers finished 40th overall after Thursday’s heat races in the women’s 200-meter freestyle.
The 19-year-old Kuipers, a sophomore on Bryant University’s swim team, finished third in her heat race in a personal-best time of 1:01.38.
Kuipers won’t swim again until Sunday, competing in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.
• St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy, was 44th after her heat race in the women’s 100-meter backstroke.
The 16-year-old Barr also set a personal best, finishing ninth in her heat race in 1:10.07. Her previous best was 1:12.16, set Oct. 30 at the Puerto Rico International Championships in San Juan.
Barr also won’t swim against until Sunday, competing in the women’s 50-meter backstroke.
• St. Thomas’ Max Wilson, a student at Antilles School, finished 45th overall after the heat races in the men’s 100-meter backstroke.
The 17-year-old Wilson finished ninth in his heat race in 55.42 seconds.
Wilson will compete again on Saturday in the men’s 50-meter backstroke.