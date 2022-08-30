Four of the five swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands will take to the water today at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Peru.

Scheduled to compete for the USVI in the opening day of the World Juniors -- being held at the VIDENA Aquatic Center in Lima, Peru, through Sept. 4 – are St. Croix swimmers Jaidan Camacho and Kaeden Gleason, and St. Thomas swimmers Lindsay Barr and Gabriella Brunt.