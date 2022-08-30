Four of the five swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands will take to the water today at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Peru.
Scheduled to compete for the USVI in the opening day of the World Juniors -- being held at the VIDENA Aquatic Center in Lima, Peru, through Sept. 4 – are St. Croix swimmers Jaidan Camacho and Kaeden Gleason, and St. Thomas swimmers Lindsay Barr and Gabriella Brunt.
Camacho, 17, is scheduled to compete in the third of seven heat races in the boys 100-meter breaststroke, with a start time of 11:59 a.m. Atlantic time. The semifinals will be held later this evening at 7:51 p.m., with the finals at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday.
Gleason, 15, will compete in the second of six heats in the boys 400-meter freestyle, with a start time of 10:36 a.m. Atlantic. The finals will be held at 7:02 p.m. today.
Barr and Brunt, both 17, are both entered in the third of seven heat races in the girls 100-meter backstroke, with a start time of 12:19 p.m. Atlantic. The semifinals will be held at 8:03 p.m. today, and the finals at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday.
The fifth USVI swimmer, 14-year-old Riley Miller of St. Croix, won’t open her scheduled races until Tuesday, swimming in the girls 100-meter freestyle heat races Wednesday morning.