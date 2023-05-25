Both Virgin Islands will be represented on the lacrosse fields at Rowan University during the 2023 Heritage Cup tournament, which begins Friday in Glassboro, N.J.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has three teams entered in the Heritage Cup, including two teams – USVI Heritage and USVI Developmental – in the men’s division, and its first team in the under-15 boys division.
The British Virgin Islands is also competing in the Heritage Cup for the first time, with a team in the men’s division.
In all, five Caribbean nations and territories are among the 17 nations sending teams to the Heritage Cup. Also entered from the Caribbean are Puerto Rico, which has three teams in the men’s and U-15 boys divisions; Cuba (men’s division) and Jamaica (two men’s teams).
They will be joined by teams from Greece, the Haudenosaunee Nation, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Panama, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey and the United States.
The U.S. Virgin Islands opens play Friday, with the USVI U-15 squad playing Israel White at 5:30 p.m. The rest of the USVI U-15s schedule has them playing Puerto Rico U-15s at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Haudenosaunee Nation at 7 a.m. Sunday, Israel Blue at 9 a.m. Sunday, and Ireland U-15s at 9 a.m. Monday.
The USVI men’s teams both open play Saturday morning, with USVI Heritage playing Cuba at 7 a.m., and the USVI Development team facing Ireland at 8 a.m. The British Virgin Islands begins Friday against Israel Festival at 5:30 p.m.
The U.S. Virgin Islands took part in last year’s Heritage Cup, with its men’s team finishing 12th out of 22 teams.