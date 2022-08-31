Four swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands swam their first heat races Tuesday at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Peru.
None of the USVI swimmers advanced to either the semifinals or finals in their events from the heat races, held at the VIDENA Aquatic Center in Lima, Peru.
The best showing in the heat races came from St. Thomas teen Gabriella Brunt, who finished fourth in her heat race in the girls 100-meter backstroke.
The 17-year-old Brunt, swimming in the third of seven scheduled heat races, finished the race in 1 minute, 11.07 seconds. That was good for 37th overall out of 52 entries in the event.
Also swimming in the same girls 100-meter backstroke heat with Brunt was St. Thomas teen Lindsay Barr, who finished seventh in 1:11.66. That was good for 40th overall.
St. Croix teenager Jaidan Camacho finished sixth in his heat race Tuesday in the boys 100-meter breaststroke. The 17-year-old Camacho, swimming in the third of seven heats, finished his race in 1:12.35, good for 38th overall out of 50 swimmers.
St. Croix teen Kaeden Gleason finished eighth in his heat race in the boys 400-meter freestyle. The 15-year-old Gleason, swimming in the second of six heat races, finished his race in 4:28.37, good for 41st overall out of 45 entries.
Three USVI swimmers will be back in the water again today for heat races. Camacho will swim in the first of seven heat races in the boys 200-meter individual medley at 10:30 a.m. today Atlantic, while Gleason is entered in the second of eight heat races in the boys 200-meter freestyle at 12 p.m.
The third V.I. swimmer, St. Croix teen Riley Miller, will swim her first race today. The 14-year-old Miller is entered in the fourth of eight heat races in the girls 100-meter freestyle at 11:04 a.m.