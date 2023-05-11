Four junior athletes won division titles over the weekend in the Grand Finale Junior Triathlon, the final event of the Junior Tri VI Committee’s racing season.
The swim-bike-run events were held Sunday morning at Cramer’s Park on St. Croix, with more than two dozen participants split among the four age-group divisions.
Weston Wagner won the 12-15 age group, Sage Weiss won the 9-11 age group, Dane Whitworth won the 7-8 age group and Hadley Whitworth won the 5-6 age group.
Wagner, a sixth-grade student at Good Hope Country Day School, finished the longest course among the four age-group divisions – a 200-meter swim, three-mile bike ride and one-mile run -- in 30 minutes, four seconds to take the 12-15 title. Tristan Samuel, an eighth grader at Good Hope Country Day, was second in 36:54, with Fiona Gilbert third in 42:31.
Weiss finished the 9-11 division course – a 100-meter swim, one-mile bike ride and ½-mile run – in 13:09, coming from behind on the bike ride to win the division. Eva Whitworth, a fifth grader at Good Hope Country Day, was second overall and the top female finisher in 13:27, with Emma Whitworth third in 14:22.
Dane Whitworth, also a Good Hope Country Day student, finished the 7-8 division course – a 50-meter swim, a ½-mile bike ride and ½-mile run – in 9:25 to win the division. Wyatt Jarrin, also a Good Hope Country Day student, was second in 10:04, with Water Island resident Tuf Donohoo third in 10:20. Caitlin Kuczynski was the top female finisher, coming in sixth overall in 13:20.
Hadley Whitworth, age 6, finished the 5-6 division course – a 25-meter swim, ½-mile bike ride and ¼-mile run – in 9:14. Emmitt Moore, a student at Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School, was second in 9:23, with Elijah Davis third in 11:12.