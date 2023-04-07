Four junior players came away with division titles over the weekend from the West Side Tennis Club’s junior tennis tournament, which concluded Saturday, April 1, on St. Thomas.

Vivien Euwema won the 10-under girls singles title, Zoe Danet the 14-under girls singles title, Adam Pardeshi the 8-under boys singles title and Sanjiv Bachan the 14-under boys singles title at the tournament, held at the Doris E. Hodge Tennis Courts in Subbase.