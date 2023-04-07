Four junior players came away with division titles over the weekend from the West Side Tennis Club’s junior tennis tournament, which concluded Saturday, April 1, on St. Thomas.
Vivien Euwema won the 10-under girls singles title, Zoe Danet the 14-under girls singles title, Adam Pardeshi the 8-under boys singles title and Sanjiv Bachan the 14-under boys singles title at the tournament, held at the Doris E. Hodge Tennis Courts in Subbase.
Euwema went 2-0 in round-robin play in the 8-under girls division, beating Amalia Hart 4-3, 4-1, and Dejw Wrensford 4-2, 4-0. In the other match, Wrensford defeated Hart 4-2, 4-3.
Danet went 2-1 in her three matches against Kai’Elle Correa in the 14-under girls division, losing the first match 6-3, 6-4, then taking the next two matches by scores of 6-3, 6-1 and 10-8.
In the most competitive division, the 8-under boys, Pardeshi finished round-robin play at 4-0, with wins over Owen Clayton (10-8, 10-8), Jaxx Lenten (13-11, 7-10, 10-5), Jasper Euwema (10-3, 10-2), and Sawyer Shanklin (10-3, 13-11).
Clayton finished second on points differential after tying with Shanklin at 2-2. Clayton had wins over Shanklin (11-9, 11-9) and Euwema (10-5, 10-7), while losing to Pardeshi and Lenten (10-5, 10-12, 10-6). Shanklin’s wins came against Euwema (10-5, 10-6) and Lenten (8-10, 10-8, 10-4), while losing to Pardeshi and Clayton. In the other 8-under boys matches, Lenten beat Euwema 10-4, 9-11, 10-4.
In the 14-under boys, Bachan won two straight matches over Quinnton Caines, taking the first match 6-2, 3-6, 10-4; then the second match 6-2, 6-2.