TORTOLA — Victor Wild wrapped up his two-week sailing tour of the Virgin Islands by claiming the 49th BVI Spring Regatta’s Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) 1 division on his Boltin 52 “FOX” just as he won the same division in the St. Thomas International Regatta a week earlier.
Wild, a San Diego, Calif. resident, kicked off his BVI leg by winning the Sailing Festival’s Scrub Island Invitational on Wednesday and then the Foxy’s race on Thursday, matched Belgium’s Phillippe Moortgat’s Swan 45 “Samantaga,” which pulled off the same Virgin Islands sweep in 2018.
“We had an awesome week, we love it here and after every race, we stopped and looked around. It’s so beautiful, the water the sun, so we had a good week,” FOX’s tactician Andy Horton said. “We were in St. Thomas last week and we have an awesome winning streak going.
“Victor, [Wild is] passionate about it and he pushes us all hard. The group of people on the boat is just amazing. We had a good week in St. Thomas and in the regatta before that we won a couple races. We’ve won about 15 individual races and he goes, ‘All great things must end at some point,’ but we’ve been having a good run.”
Three of the 11 racing divisions were decided on Sunday.
A razor thin two-point lead separated the top four boats in the Jib and Main Class. The BVI duo of John Teixidor’s Hansen 455 “Portomar” and Walter Kennan’s Benetau 45 “Libertas” were tied on seven points entering the final day, with Jerome O’Neil’s J39 “Crystal” on eight and St. Thomas’ Lawrence Aqui’s “Wild T’ing” one point behind O’Neil.
Kennan used a first and second to win the division with 10 points to finish one ahead of O’Neil’s 11. Texidor was third with 13, while Aqui didn’t start the last race and was fifth after a fourth place in St. Thomas.
Nursing a one-point (10-11) edge over in the competitive CSA 2 class, Niall and Olivia Downing’s Cape 31 “Arabella” used a first and second to win the division by three points over Oivind Lorentzen’s JPK 11.8 “The Hawk-Sunrise 3.”
St. Thomas’ Peter Corr’s Summit 40 “Blitz,” moved into second with a first in the penultimate race but dropped to third after ending the regatta with a fourth-place finish.
“The class was very close, seconds between each racer in the class, it was very close,” Corr said. “On certain angles, it was reaching, we don’t reach as well, but we go upwind very well, so there’s a great balance in the class, so you’re gonna go from first to fifth, that’s what happened.”
Florian Lineau’s Moorings 45, “Sea’s the Daze” sat on a one-point splinter over Andrew Friedman’s Dafour 460 GL “Papillon” after a see saw battle in Bareboat 2, but won the division with six points after two first-place finishes.
Saturday’s racing on windward-leeward courses in the Sir Francis Drakes channel while the other classes sailed around Virgin Gorda and Tortola, with four of five boats in the CSA 3 division at some point having spinnaker issues.
Pamela Baldwin’s J-122 “Liquid” and David Christopher/Michael Axford’s J121 “Wings” retired for the day after losing their spinnakers. The BVI’s Sam Talbot J-111 “Spike” recovered from his issues to finish second while Baldwin got a second and third in her last race to overhaul Donald Nicholson’s J-122, to third with 24 points, one ahead of Donaldson, in the class won by Tony Mack’s J-122 “McFly on El Ocaso” with eight points.
Two-time BVI Olympian Dr. Robin Tattersall — the oldest competitor in the regatta who has sailed in over 40 regattas since the inaugural event in 1972 — put up four wins to claim Bareboat 3 on the Sunsail 41 “Moon Rainbow.”
“It’s just been an amazing race week. God listened and brought us a little more wind that I anticipated but the sailors loved it,” Regatta Director Judy Petz told The Daily News. “The waters were filled with the most fabulous boats from around the world.
“The participants were just ecstatic to come — some of them had never been here before — so within five races, we gave them a true vision of our beautiful country and they’re just so overwhelmed and said they’re coming back for next year’s 50th Anniversary.”