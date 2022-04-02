TORTOLA — Victor Wild’s Botin 52, Fox, picked up where it left off in the Sailing Festival with Scrub Island Invitational and Foxy’s Race victories, by dominating the opening day of the BVI Spring Regatta.
Fox put up two picket fences in its two races in CSA Racing 1 for two points, finishing ahead of Johnny Mordaunt’s Fast40+ Tschuss. Shaid Harmid’s Swan 58 OMII, both of whom are on five points.
“We have no chance against Fox because they have a very, very good handicap for a 52 boat, but we’ll try our best,” Christian Zugel of Tsuchuss said. “It was very exciting today. Lots of wind. The breeze was up and it was a great course for both races. The downwind in particular was very challenging, but a lot of fun to sail, close to 20 knots with the spinnaker and we were surfing the waves.”
Zugel who participated in the event in 2017, said it’s good to be back as their boat was the only part of the team making it to the Caribbean in 2020 when the pandemic began.
“It was shipped in December and we were to fly out in March and then with COVID and all the travel restrictions, everything was cancelled,” he said. “We had the boat in Antigua and we were all stuck in Europe or the U.S. and had to ship the boat back. It’s a great relief to be back and hopefully, we’ll never have to deal with COVID again.”
Niall and Olivia Dowling’s Cape 31 Arabellla and Olvind Lorentzen’s JPK 11.8, The Hawk Sunrise 3, are tied with four points in CSA 2. St. Thomas’ Peter Corr’s Summit 40, Blitz, has six points in third—two points better than Antigua and Barbuda’s Bernard Evan-Won’s RP37 Taz.
“Today was like paradise, I swear to God, you couldn’t ask for better conditions, better competition, it was a great day on the water,” Evan-Wong said. “One of my finishes was awesome because I beat Blitz. Can’t better that. That’s a professionally crewed boat. They have dollars that we don’t have. That’s always good. We didn’t do well against them in the St. Thomas International Regatta, that’s why it’s so great to beat them in a race today.”
The BVI’s Chris Haycraft Corsair F 27 Ting A Ling, sits on top the Sport Multihull division with two points.
“It was a win by default,” he said. “What was a very strong BVI fleet—we had eight of these boats—only three of them came out today and the other two boats in each race broke down. We completed both races but we didn’t sail particularly well, but we won our class.”
Haycraft described the conditions as being ‘fresh to frightening.’ “It was windy out there today, very windy, we were smoking,” he said. “It was fresh to frightening. The winds will drop on Saturday which will make us feel more in control and it will be a longer race. Hopefully they’ll do Round Tortola, which is always a local favorite. If I’m not winning (that race), I’m not happy.”
In assessing the first day, BVI Spring Regatta Chairman Bob Phillips, told The Daily News that there was big breeze and it was great on the starting line.
“Lots of spray in the air, the sun was out,” he noted. “This is the Caribbean and that’s what it’s all about. It’s the start of a new decade and last one wasn’t very windy, so we’re hoping this breeze will be here and it will be here throughout the weekend.”
Action resumes at 10 a.m. today.