ST. THOMAS — A dozen yachts raced around the neighboring island of St. John in a clockwise fashion under a mix of sun, squalls, and wind gusts to 20-plus knots in Thursday’s Round the Rocks Race.
In the end, California sailor Victor Wild’s Botin 52 “Fox” won the CSA (Caribbean Sailing Association) Spinnaker 1 class, the United Kingdom-based Beneteau First 40.7 “Escapado” finished first in CSA Spinnaker 2, and U.S. sailor Manny Valerian on “Stinger” led the IC-24 class.
The race was a great one-day warm-up for the kickoff of the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta, which begins today and runs through Sunday.
This marks the second year in a row Fox has raced in the St. Thomas International Regatta, and the local knowledge gained last year proved helpful in Thursday’s race win. The Botin 52 finished the circumnavigation of 19-square-mile St. John in an elapsed time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 56 minutes.
“We know where the rocks are from last year and are familiar with the (wind) shifts that can happen on the northside of St. John, so we were ready,” said Andy Horton, Fox’s tactician. “We got a good start, stayed out of the current and into the breeze. We had a long beat up the inside off the north shore where the waters were pretty calm. Then once we rounded the eastern end of the island, we put the kite (spinnaker) up and had an epic run along the south side of the island where the breeze was 25 knots plus.
“(Today), we’re looking forward to a combination of round the islands, rocks, and buoy courses. It’s much more exciting than the standard windward-leeward courses.”
Escapado, one of the vessels in the London-based Sail Racing Academy, was helmed to a first in class by Peter Caturegli from San Francisco, Calif.
“This is the first time we’ve sailed this regatta,” Caturegli said. “We have a fairly green crew, half from the United States, half from the United Kingdom, half women and half men.
“We were late to the start, but it was because we slowed to put a reef in the sail right before the start because of the gusty wind. But it paid off in the end. After (Thursday), we feel well practices and ready for a challenging and fun regatta.”
Fox, Escapado, and Stinger are three of nearly 50 yachts registered for the St. Thomas International Regatta 2022. The fleet spans from the Virgin Islands’ own 24-foot IC-24s to vessels up to 65 feet long.
This fleet will race in CSA Spinnaker Racing, CSA Non-Spinnaker and One-Design classes. Skippers and crews hail from the Caribbean, United States and Europe.
One entry in the nearly 20-boat IC-24 class is Mark Plaxton from the British Virgin Islands, sailing “INTAC.”
“I’ve been coming to St. Thomas for over 26 years to participate in the Rolex and more recently STIR and to enjoy the great hospitality of the USVI,” Plaxton said. “The highlight is the local V.I. racers and competitors! In fact, many of the best sailors-racers in the world hail from the USVI such as Peter Holmberg, Ben Beer, Anthony Kotoun, and more recently arguably the best racer in the world Taylor Canfield.
“Team INTAC has focused on youth racing for many years. This year a few of the young lads whom I used to coach, many years ago on the INTAC IC-24 and who are no longer young lads, will be again racing,” Plaxton added. “One of them will be driving together with my 15-year-old daughter who will share some of the driving. As always, we hope to bring out a young racer from the St. Thomas Yacht Club for some good fun and to continue to light a spark in the future V.I. racers.”