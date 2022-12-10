A free youth basketball clinic will be held Friday, Dec. 30 at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on St. Croix.
The free clinic will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day, and is open to boys and girls players ages 5-18.
The clinic is being held as part of the second-annual YES USVI HBCU Classic college basketball tournament, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 31-Monday, Jan. 2 at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Leading the clinic will be former NBA players Kenny Anderson – now head coach of Fisk University’s men’s basketball team, which is one of eight teams playing in the HBCU Classic – and 18-year veteran Kurt Thomas.
Also playing in the HBCU Classic are Clinton College, Edward Waters, Kentucky State, Livingstone, Tusculum, Virginia State and West Virginia State.