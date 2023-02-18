FRIDAY’S RESULTS Central Varsity Invitational Varsity Boys Basketball
Antilles School 48, Good Hope Country Day School 31: The Hurricanes overcame an early deficit to take the halftime lead, then pulled away from the Panthers in their Central High Varsity Invitational tournament game.
Down 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, Antilles School went on to take a 19-17 halftime lead, then outscored Good Hope Country Day 29-14 in the second half.
Julien Loewenstein scored 16 points and K.C. Callendar added 13 points for the Hurricanes.
Joshua Rodgers had 13 points and Jean Jacques Dongar added nine points for the Panthers.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 57, Elmore Stoutt High School 39: The Devil Rays put together a big second half to pull away from the Rams in their Central High Varsity Invitational win.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High only led its Tortola opponents 29-21 at the halftime break, then outscored Stoutt High 28-18 over the final two quarters.
C’Kai Frett scored 14 points and Melvin Burgos added 11 points for the Devil Rays.
Deshaun Doyle had 13 points and Deandre Bayneath added 10 points for the Rams.
Charlotte Amalie High School 41, Free Will Baptist Christian School 33: The Hawks took control early over the Warriors to win their Central High Varsity Invitational game.
Charlotte Amalie High led 14-6 after the first quarter and 20-16 at the halftime break, then outscored Free Will Baptist 21-17 over the final two quarters.
Elijah Peltier scored 15 points and Kirabo Stephens added 11 points to lead the Hawks.
Isaac Roberts led the Warriors with 11 points, with Miichael deChabert adding 10 points.
Charlotte Amalie High School 35, Antilles School 22: The Lady Hawks put together a big first half to take control over the Lady Hurricanes in their Central High Varsity Invitational tournament game.
Charlotte Amalie High led 6-1 after the first quarter and 18-5 at the halftime break, then played even with Antilles School over the second half.
Jahnesha Gomez scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Hawks, with Yemelle Rodriguez adding six points.
C’Orna Greene led the Lady Hurricanes with 11 points.
Central High School 42, Good Hope Country Day School 17: The Lady Caribs dominated in the second half to pull away from the Lady Panthers in their Central High Varsity Invitational game.
Leading 15-9 after the first half, Central High outscored Good Hope Country Day 17-4 in the third quarter and 10-4 in the fourth.
Grecia Jequel-Bello scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Caribs, with A’Nesha Deterville adding 14 points.
LaKaisha Graham had 13 points for the Lady Panthers.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 27, Charlotte Amalie High School 18: The Lady Devil Rays shut out the Lady Hawks in the first quarter en route to a double-digit lead in winning their Central High Varsity Invitational game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High turned an 8-0 lead by the end of the first period into an 18-5 halftime margin over Charlotte Amalie High.
Jada Isaac scored seven points and Krystal Eddy had five points for the Lady Devil Rays.
Yemelie Rodriguez had eight points and Jahnesha Gomes scored seven points for the Lady Hawks.