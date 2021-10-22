ST. THOMAS — When former world champion boxer Zab Judah started up his Celebrity Championship Boxing series just over a year ago, it wasn’t to capitalize on the “celebrity boxing” craze popularized by social media influencer Jake Paul.
Instead, it was his way of helping to deal with gang-related gun violence in Brooklyn, N.Y. — prompted in large part by the shooting death of a rising star in the rap world from his home neighborhood.
Judah’s Celebrity Championship Boxing series will hold its second-ever show and its first in the U.S. Virgin Islands this weekend, with a seven-fight card scheduled for Saturday night at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center beginning at 8 p.m.
The fights — which will also be broadcast by pay per view on boxing streaming service FITE.TV — will be capped by the main event between heavyweights Van Johnson of VH1’s “Black Ink Crew” and social media influencer Tay “Gorilla Season” Raines.
“This is a different situation,” said Judah, who held world titles in the light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight divisions over a 22-year pro career before his retirement in 2019. “You have professional boxing, you have amateur boxing, you have MMA [mixed martial arts], you have karate, but you don’t have nothing like this.”
After his retirement due to medical reasons, Judah started working out of his own Brooklyn gym, Judah Bros. Boxing Gym, and running various business ventures.
However, the death of rising Brooklyn rapper Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson on Feb. 19, 2020, in a shooting during a robbery at his home in Los Angeles made Judah think about things.
“He was from my neighborhood; he was one of my little soldiers,” Judah said. “The situation was bad. My neighborhood went crazy after that.”
That led Judah to a monumental decision — instead of the local gangs settling their disputes with gunfights and drive-by shootings, he convinced them to settle things in the boxing ring.
“I wanted to start something,” Judah said. “I put together the gym fights with the gangs. They get in the ring, with headgear and all, and if they wanted we’d give them a couple weeks of proper training so they could do it.
“I started out having the shows in the gym, but it got too crazy — and when I say crazy, we had to have the police come at times. The inside of the gym would be packed, and there was more people outside the gym than inside.”
It was watching that craziness — in and out of the ring — that gave Judah another idea.
“I was sitting in the gym one day, and started thinking, ‘I’ve got to put this on TV somehow,” he said.
Hence, Celebrity Championship Boxing was born, with its first event held in Atlanta in late April — and Judah didn’t have to look far to find the fighters.
“I host a show on Instagram Live, and people find the show,” Judah said. “They come on and talk about their beefs [with other people] and they want to fight.”
Judah has his prospective opponents not only apply to get in the ring, but go through several weeks of training — just like he did with the gang fights — to do it properly and safely.
“I tell the guys, ‘This isn’t professional boxing, so go out there and have fun,’” he said. “It’s entertainment; we’re changing the narrative of the world right now. We’re going to fight live on pay per view; just bring your big mouths with you.
“We’ve got real people doing this — and I’ve got enough people signed up to put on five more shows already. And in this, we go by street names — we’re trying to keep it authentic. I’m having fun with this. The sky’s the limit for it now.”
This weekend’s event will be co-hosted by comedian Majah Hype and Yung Joc of VH1’s “Love and Hiphop: Atlanta”. Among the celebrities expected to serve as judges for Saturday’s fights are former NFL All-Pro Adam “Pacman” Jones, St. Thomas native and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Julian “The Hawk” Jackson, USVI Olympic and pro boxer Julius “The Chef” Jackson, “Tyler Perry Show” actors Travis Cure and Blue Kimble, “Love and Hiphop” star Bianca Bonnie, and “Black Ink Crew” stars Kitty and Don Brumfield.
The weigh-ins for Saturday’s bouts will be held at the VIP Face-Off Reception, beginning at 3 p.m. today at the West Zanzibar restaurant in the Crown Bay Center on St. Thomas.
Tickets range from $28.16 for general admission upper bleacher seats and $54.67 for general admission seats. Floor and VIP seating is sold out. Tickets are available online at www.celebritychampionshipboxing.com.
Doors to UVI Sports and Fitness Center open at 6 p.m., with the Red Carpet Pre-Show starting at 7 p.m. The undercard for the boxing begins at 8 p.m.
Due to the USVI’s COVID-19 regulations, all attendees at Saturday’s bouts must be fully vaccinated, and will be required to show proof of vaccination along with a valid photo ID in order to enter the arena.