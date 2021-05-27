When John A. Richards III began playing tennis as a youth in the U.S. Virgin Islands, his only goal at the beginning was to play better than his father.
However, the game turned into a career for Richards, and it’s led to the St. Thomas native receiving a national award.
The 42-year-old Richards was one of two tennis coaches selected as the winners of the Tennis Channel’s “America’s Top Coach” contest.
Richards — along with Jackie Bohannon, the director of tennis at the Bird Key Yacht Club in Sarasota, Fla. — were the top vote-getters among the 10 finalists in the men’s and women’s divisions, and will both receive a $500 gift card and a commemorative crystal tennis ball made by Tiffany & Co.
“It was all very humbling, it was all very surprising,” Richards said Wednesday in a telephone interview with The Daily News. “I can think of thousands of coaches that I know personally who are just as deserving.”
Yet it wasn’t Richards who put his name in the hat for the award at the start of the year.
“Some of the ladies at the [Fort Gatlin Tennis Center in Orlando, Fla., where Richards is the director of tennis] facility where I coach, they submitted it for me,” he said. “The ladies here are very dedicated to their tennis, and they’ve having some success now. They’re very grateful for everything we have done and are doing for them, so they’re always very appreciative. They wanted to find a way to show their appreciation, and this was one of the ways.
“It was extremely flattering. Once you get a group of ladies that are organized and dedicated to something, they don’t let it go. My wife [Kamille, a native of St. Croix], she’s another one.”
What was even more surprising to Richards is that he made the first cut, with a panel of Tennis Channel judges winnowing down the thousands of resumes to 50 in both the men’s and women’s division.
Then he kept making the cut through two rounds of online voting — the first that cut the 50 semifinalists down to the top 10, the second then determining the winner.
“All the kids groups, all the ladies groups, all the grassroots programs, the high-performance programs, and all the patrons that visit our facilities — they were all 100% in,” Richards said.
“Even back home [in the USVI], everybody back home was super-supportive. It was amazing to see how many people we’ve actually touched in a positive way. That’s very, very humbling to know that we’ve made a difference in so many people’s lives.”
Richards’ start in tennis came with the help of his father, Albert Richards Sr., himself a noted tennis player and coach in the territory.
Albert Sr. teamed with Gary Nelthropp to take the bronze medal in men’s doubles at the 1974 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic — to date, the only medal by an USVI player in an international tournament.
Both John Richards and his brother, Albert Richards Jr., trained under their father and uncle, Elden Richards, another noted player and coach in the USVI.
“[Albert Richards Sr.] was a very accomplished player,” said John Richards, who graduated from All Saints Cathedral School. “Just like any other kid, just like any other young boy, we wanted to beat Daddy — we wanted to be better than him. That’s what spurred our love of the game.”
That led to both of Albert Sr.’s and mother Felecite’s sons earning college scholarships — John Richards played at Florida A&M, while Albert Jr. was at Hampton — before making tennis a career.
On the playing side, John Richards has represented the U.S. Virgin Islands in International Tennis Federation junior events, and has played for the territory in regional Davis Cup qualifiers in Cuba and South America. He’s also competed for the USVI at the World University Games in Beijing in 2001 and the Pan American Games in Toronto in 2015.
Currently, in addition to his job at the Fort Gatlin Tennis Center, Richards is president and co-owner [along with his brother] of Central Florida Tennis Management Associates, which manages tennis operations for several clubs and resorts; and is vice president of the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation.
“I really have an appreciation for this award,” Richards said. “Yes, I was selected for this award … and it’s fantastic, but the reason why I won the award is because of the tennis community that we’ve built.
“As an organization, it signifies that we’re moving in the right direction, that we have had a positive impact on the people we’ve touched through the game of tennis.”