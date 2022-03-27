St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston saw her double-double streak end Sunday.
No matter, as top-ranked and top-seeded South Carolina demolished 10th-seeded Creighton 80-50 in Greensboro, N.C., to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Tournament for the second straight year and fourth time in program history.
Boston – named the Greensboro Regional’s most valuable player – finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks, ending her run of double-doubles at a national-best (and Southeastern Conference record) 27 consecutive games.
South Carolina now waits to find out who its Final Four opponent will be – either Louisville or Michigan, who play tonight in Wichita, Kan.