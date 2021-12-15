St. Thomas native and South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston earned the Southeastern Conference’s player of the week award for the second time this season and the fourth for her career, league officials announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 forward earned her fourth career SEC player of the week award after turning in a 16-point, 16-rebound game for the top-ranked Gamecocks against No. 8 Maryland on Sunday.
Boston also had a season-high seven blocked shots in South Carolina’s 66-59 victory over the Terrapins, the team’s fourth win this season against a top-10 opponent this season.
Boston’s fourth double-double this season now gives her 34 for her career, tops among all active SEC players.
Boston earned her first SEC player of the week award on Nov. 23.
With Tuesday’s award, she becomes the first player in the conference to earn the award more than once.
— Bill Kiser