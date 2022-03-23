South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year award, officials with the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 junior is joined on the Naismith Trophy finalists list by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith. The award winner will be named during the Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis.
Boston is also a finalist for the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national Defensive Player of the Year award – the only player to be a finalist for both of the club’s major awards, a feat she first accomplished last season.
Boston has been considered the leading contender for all of the national player of the year awards, and the list of awards she’s already received this season show why.
The Southeastern Conference’s 2022 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Boston was named sports website The Athletic’s national player of the year for the second time.
She was also a unanimous first-team All-America pick by the Associated Press, and was named the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Women’s Basketball Academic All-America of the Year for the second straight season.
Entering Friday’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against Miami in Greensboro, N.C., Boston leads the nation with 27 double-doubles, including a current run of 26 straight. She also leads the top-ranked Gamecocks in scoring (16.4 points), rebounding (12.1) and blocked shots (2.58 per game).
— Bill Kiser