South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston took a big step towards winning her third consecutive Lisa Leslie Award on Friday, being named one of five finalists for the award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
The 6-foot-5 Boston — who was voted the top center in women’s college basketball as a freshman and sophomore — was joined on the finalists list by North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane, Tennessee’s Tamari Key, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee.
The winner of the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award will be determined by a combination of fan voting — which began Friday at www.hoophallawards.com — and the Naismith Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The award will be announced at a future date, along with the winners of the other four position awards — named for Nancy Lieberman (point guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale (shooting guard), Cheryl Miller (small forward) and Katrina McClain (power forward).
This season, Boston has led South Carolina to a 29-2 record and the nation’s No. 1 ranking by the Associated Press, as well as a likely No. 1 overall seed when the NCAA Tournament brackets are announced Sunday.
A two-time Associated Press All-American, Boston has the nation’s longest active streak of consecutive double-doubles with 24 — setting a Southeastern Conference record — and was named the SEC’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, along with earning first-team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors.
Boston, already considered a leading candidate for all of the nation’s player of the year awards, leads the Gamecocks in scoring (16.8 points per game), rebounding (12.0 per game) and blocked shots (2.8 per game), and is ranked among the top 10 nationally in rebounding (seventh), blocked shots (10th) and double-doubles (second with 25).
