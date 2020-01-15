South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston rode a near-record game last week to earn the Southeastern Conference’s freshman of the week award for the fourth time this season.
The 6-foot-5 Boston had a career-best 25 rebounds to go with 19 points and five blocked shots in beating then-No. 21 Arkansas 93-57 on Thursday, then had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in beating Vanderbilt 93-57 on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.