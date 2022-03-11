South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston picked up her first national award earlier this week, being named National Player of the Year and first-team All-American by athletics news website The Athletic on Wednesday.
In addition, the 6-foot-5 Boston was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Award, Atlanta Tipoff Club officials announced Wednesday.
Boston earned The Athletic’s National Player of the Year award for the second time, after picking up the same honor after her sophomore year in which the Gamecocks advanced to the Final Four before being eliminated by eventual NCAA champion Stanford.
She is joined on The Athletic’s first-team All-America squad by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillman, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee. Boston was a first-team pick last season as well.
On the Naismith Trophy semifinalists list, Boston — who advanced this far for the second straight year — is joined by Clark, Hillmon, Smith, Stanford’s Jones and Cameron Brink, North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley.
This season, Boston has led South Carolina to a 29-2 record and the nation’s No. 1 ranking by the Associated Press, as well as a likely No. 1 overall seed when the NCAA Tournament brackets are announced Sunday.
The two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner as the nation’s top center and a two-time Associated Press All-American, Boston has the nation’s longest active streak of consecutive double-doubles with 24 — setting a Southeastern Conference record — and was named the SEC’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, along with earning first-team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors.
Boston, already considered a leading candidate for all of the nation’s player of the year awards, leads the Gamecocks in scoring (16.8 points per game), rebounding (12.0 per game) and blocked shots (2.8 per game), and is ranked among the top 10 nationally in rebounding (seventh), blocked shots (10th) and double-doubles (second with 25).
