St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was one of 12 players named to U.S.A. Basketball’s squad for the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament, being played in San Juan beginning June 11.
Boston, a rising junior on South Carolina’s women’s basketball team, was joined on the U.S. AmeriCup team by Gamecocks teammate Destanni Henderson. Coaching the team will be South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.
Also named to the U.S. team are North Carolina State’s Jakia Brown-Turner and Elisa Cunane, Maryland’s Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu, Indiana’s Grace Berger, Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Oregon’s Sedona Prince.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, will make her fifth international appearance for Team USA, making her one of the team’s most experienced players. She has won four gold medals in past international tournaments — the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in 3-on-3 competition, the 2018 FIBA U-17 World Cup and the 2017 FIBA U-16 AmeriCup. She was named the most valuable player in the FIBA U-16 AmeriCup tournament, and was on the All-Star Five for the FIBA U-17 World Cup. The United States will play in Group B in the 10-team field, along with host-team Puerto Rico, Argentina, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. Group A is comprised of Brazil, Canada, Colombia, El Salvador and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Team USA will open against the Dominican Republic on June 12, then face Puerto Rico on June 13, Venezuela on June 14 and Argentina on June 15. The top four teams from each group advance to the elimination rounds, which begin June 17. From there, the top four earn berths in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournaments.
— Bill Kiser