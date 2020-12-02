South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston was one of two Gamecocks players named to the John R. Wooden Award’s Women’s Preseason Top 30 Watch List, officials with the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Tuesday.
Boston, who was born on St. Thomas, was joined on the Wooden Award’s Preseason Top 30 by fellow sophomore Zia Cooke.
That puts Boston in early contention for the three major national player of the year awards. In mid-November, the 6-foot-5 forward was named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, and the Wade Trophy from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Already a unanimous selection to the Associated Press’ preseason All-America team, Boston was also named to the watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, which she received last season after being named the nation’s top center by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and the WBCA. She was also named to the Southeastern Conference’s preseason all-SEC first team.
Through No. 1-ranked South Carolina’s first three games, Boston is averaging 11.0 points and 8.3 rebounds.
She began the 2020-2021 season with her 14th career double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) in a win over College of Charleston on Nov. 25. Boston followed that with 12 points and eight rebounds in beating South Dakota on Saturday and 11 points and five rebounds in a win over then-No. 22 Gonzaga on Sunday.
