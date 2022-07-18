EUGENE, Ore. — St. Croix’s Eduardo Garcia made his marathon debut in the World Athletics Championships on Sunday with a season’s best performance.
Garcia covered the three-lap loop through Eugene and Springfield, Ore. — held in in 59-degree weather — in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 16 seconds to place 53rd out of the 62 starters. Eight runners did not finish the 26.2-mile race.
“It’s been an amazing experience just being here with the very best in the entire world,” Garcia said. “Just getting to know other athletes and listening to their stories has been a really cool experience in itself and I’ve just been taking it all in.”
Garcia described the eight-plus-mile looped race as “challenging” and was looking to average 5:09-5:12 per mile on the first lap and felt great doing that. He was able to lower his time to 5:07-5:08 per mile on the second lap and also felt good hitting it, he said.
As Garcia was on course to produce negative splits, his aim was to cover the first four miles of the final lap in 5:06 per mile, then see what he had left over the last four miles.
“However, when I got to the start of the last loop, my right hamstring started to cramp and I started feeling twinging on it,” Garcia said. “With nine miles to go, that was a long way with the hamstring cramping. I started to compensate, my form started breaking down, I started to fatigue, the race became very difficult.
“The last few miles of that race were pretty tough to finish, but I came here to give it my very best and to finish this race and that’s what I did. I’m happy that I didn’t give up and I left it out on the course today.”
Garcia said he’s not satisfied with his time as he was aiming to improve on his personal best (and USVI record) 2:17:45, and was on pace to do that through 18 miles. He said in the last eight miles of the race, he just didn’t have it, with fatigue setting in.
“Time wise, the 2:23 doesn’t reflect the kind of shape I’m in, but it was one of those days where so many things can happen outside of your control and you have to adjust,” he said. “I still fought, didn’t drop out and I was able to give it everything I have. But I definitely wanted better and I know there’s a lot more in the tank.”
Meanwhile, British Virgin Islands hurdler Kyron McMaster withdrew from the men’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals on Sunday after he underwent treatment on his leg following Saturday’s heat race.
McMaster advanced to the semis after placing fourth in his heat race in 49.98 seconds. but twice hit hurdles and struggled to the finish.
“We had to withdraw Kyron from the semifinal due to a hamstring injury, just considering the length of the season,” McMaster’s coach Mark Elliott said. “He still has the Commonwealth Games so it was the best decision for the athlete, to make sure he can continue through the rest of the season.”
National Coach Willis Todman said McMaster is “disappointed” as this is the third World Championships that things didn’t go his way.
“I think one of his goals for the season is defending his Commonwealth Games title,” Todman said. As a precaution for that, we thought it was best for the athlete, his coaches made the decision and we agreed. To go in there and run when he’s not 100%, I think he would have been doing more harm than good. So right now, we have to protect Kyron from himself.”
BVI sprinter Beyonce DeFreitas will make her debut tonight in the women’s 200-meter dash. Her heat race — the fifth of six races — is scheduled for 9:28 p.m. Atlantic time. She will run from lane No. 8.