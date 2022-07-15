TORTOLA — St. Croix’s Edwardo Garcia is among three athletes from the territories set to compete in the 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., between Saturday and Monday. The championships begin today, and run through July 24.
Garcia and British Virgin Islands athletes Kyron McMaster and Beyonce DeFreitas are among more than 1,900 athletes from 192 nations who will tackle the distances, hurdles and sprints at this year’s Worlds.
Sunday morning’s race will be just the sixth marathon Garcia, who won the 10-kilometer run title at the 2015 Southeastern Conference championships while at Florida. He finished 12th in the event — his third career marathon — at the 2019 Pan-American Games in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 12 seconds, and Garcia ran a personal best of 2:17.45 in the California International Marathon in December.
Garcia said his preparation for Worlds has been going well.
“This build up has been excellent — no hiccups, no real injuries,” he said. “I’ve been running 100-mile weeks over the last 10 weeks, so I definitely have been building up my endurance and I’m feeling really, really strong heading into this race.”
Garcia is the only Caribbean athlete entered in the World Championships’ marathon field, which has 70 runners from 34 countries.
He said it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent the U.S. Virgin Islands at this level of athletics and one can’t get higher than this in the sport outside the Olympics.
“My dad was born on St. Croix and getting to represent where he’s from is special to me and I hope to represent the islands proudly,” he said. “I’m definitely excited to see what I can do, to put the USVI on the map, especially when it comes to distance running.
“That’s been one of my missions since representing the Virgin Islands, to motivate the youth, inspire the youth and the next generation. So this is just an amazing opportunity to do just that. It’s truly an honor. I can’t really put it into words how thankful I am for this opportunity.”
For his build up, Garcia said he has run between 15 kilometers and a half-marathon (13.1 miles), and has a 1:04.32 best in that event. In March, he established U.S. Virgin Islands records in the 15K in 45 minutes, 53 seconds, followed by 49:14 over 10 miles.
He ran his last half-marathon in May in 1:06.42, and that was into a headwind.
“That race didn’t go quite as well as I wanted, but it was definitely a good tune up for Worlds,” said Garcia, who finished sixth in that race. “But ever since May, I’ve been hitting the trails really hard.”
Garcia said he has been working on his craft quite a while now and he’s excited to see what he can do on Sunday.
“I just don’t want to be there,” he said. “I want to be known there. I want to make my presence felt and I want to see what I can do.”
McMaster, who was fourth in the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the 2019 World Championships, has the world’s 13th-best time (48.58 seconds) entering the competition, but has only run twice.
He will kick off Virgin Islands athletes competition on Saturday afternoon, with the semifinals on Sunday and the finals on Tuesday.
Injuries have knocked long jumper Chantel Malone, the other BVI automatic qualifier and a gold medalist in the event at the 2019 Pan Am Games, out of the competition.
DeFreitas, who runs collegiately for Central Florida, has a best women’s 200-meter dash time of 23.20 seconds this season, and will run in the event at the World Championships on Monday.
She said she’s building her confidence back after running the women’s 100-meter dash in the recent Caribbean Games, where she felt a cramp in her hamstring.
“I haven’t really done anything extra, it’s just about staying sharp,” she said.
“But the goal is to go out there and hopefully get a personal best. I’ve been training hard and just seeing the times drop every time I run would be a good feeling.”
— Dean Greenaway can be emailed at ooloolik@yahoo.com.