Cavaliers 105, Spurs 92: Darius Garland scored 27 points in his return from a back injury and Caris LeVert added 11 in his debut for Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers to a 105-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in their last home game before hosting the All-Star Game.
Garland, who missed the past four games with a sore lower back, showed why he was selected as an All-Star for the first time. He made 12 of 15 shots, added six assists, five rebounds and got Cleveland’s offense back on track.
Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell scored 18 apiece and All-Star Dejounte Murray had 16 for the Spurs, who opened an eight-game road trip.
San Antonio trimmed a 23-point deficit to seven in the fourth quarter before Garland hit a jumper and LeVert fed Jarrett Allen for a layup to put the Cavs back in control.
Rookie Evan Mobley had 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Allen added 15 points and 14 boards.
Believing they can make a deep playoff run, the Cavs acquired LeVert on Sunday from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for guard Ricky Rubio and draft picks.
LeVert received a loud ovation from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd when he checked in with 6:37 left in the first quarter, and quickly made his presence felt by driving and delivering a pass to the corner for Isaac Okoro’s 3-pointer.
The 27-year LeVert is a proven scorer capable of creating his own shot. He gives Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff another offensive weapon, a lengthy defender and some potential new lineups.
Bulls 121, Hornets 109: DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss.
Zach LaVine chipped in with 27 points for the Bulls (34-21), who pulled within one game of the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.
LaMelo Ball had 33 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte, which continued to struggle with its 3-point shooting and made just 13 of 43. During their six-game losing streak, the Hornets are shooting 27.9% (66 of 236) from beyond the arc.
Charlotte (28-28) has lost its last six games by an average of 11.8 points and wrapped up a homestand with an 0-4 record to fall to ninth place in the conference.
Both teams entered the game short-handed.
The Bulls played without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr., while the Hornets were missing Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels.
The Bulls opened a 15-point lead the final minute of the second quarter behind a contested 3-pointer by DeRozan, who 8 of 11 for 18 points from the field in the first half.
Chicago held a double-digit lead for most of the game, and LaVine hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give the Bulls an 89-76 lead after the Hornets had made a run.
— The Associated Press
Chicago stretched its lead to 21 in the fourth quarter as DeRozan and LaVine continued to knock down jumpers. The Bulls shot 56.1% from the field for the game, including 48.5% from 3-point land.