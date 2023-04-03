Dolphin Derby winners

Jonathan Gatcliffe, left, the skipper of Top Boat winner “Double Header II,” holds one of the day’s catch, while his son Nathan Gatliffe holds his Top Angler-winning 37.0 pound dolphin caught during Sunday’s Virgin Islands Game Fishing Association’s annual Dolphin Derby tournament.

Dolphin Derby winners

 Daily News photo by DEAN BARNES

ST. THOMAS — The catch of a 37.0-pound dolphin fish (mahi-mahi) earned St. Thomas’ Nathan Gatcliffe the Top Angler prize in Sunday’s Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s Annual Dolphin Derby.

Fishing aboard the St. Thomas-based 37-foot center console “Double Header II” with Gatcliffe’s father, Jonathan, at the helm, Nathan Gatcliffe caught his winning fish north of St. Thomas.