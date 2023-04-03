ST. THOMAS — The catch of a 37.0-pound dolphin fish (mahi-mahi) earned St. Thomas’ Nathan Gatcliffe the Top Angler prize in Sunday’s Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s Annual Dolphin Derby.
Fishing aboard the St. Thomas-based 37-foot center console “Double Header II” with Gatcliffe’s father, Jonathan, at the helm, Nathan Gatcliffe caught his winning fish north of St. Thomas.
“We headed north and didn’t see any fish at first, so we said let’s keep going until we do,” Nathan Gatcliffe said. “Finally, out in the deep water, we saw some birds. It was about 8:30 a.m. that we caught our first fish, the little one, the 13-pounder. Then, it was over an hour later that we hooked up with a triple header of mahi. We focused on the biggest of the three and caught it.
“We had everything in the boat by 10 a.m. We kept fishing, kept trolling and trying to catch another big one, but didn’t see anything else the rest of the day.”
The father-son duo were the last to register for the tournament on Friday. A forecast for rough seas and the unavailability of several fishing friends almost kept the duo ashore. However, the last to register proved a charm in fishing first in the Top Angler award. Additionally, Double Header II finished as Top Boat for the most weight of dolphin caught.
In other awards, K.J. Terry fishing on “Jolly Hull” caught the second-largest dolphin at 32.0 pounds, while Forrest Robertson reeled in the third-largest with his 22.5-pound catch on “Just Fish.”
The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s annual Dolphin Derby Tournament was a great first-time fishing experience for two Marine Vocational Program students who fished with the team aboard the local charter boat “Marlin Prince.”
“I’ve enjoyed many marine experiences, but this was the most invigorating because we were out for the whole day and the seas were rough,” 17-year-old Ashaina Haile said. “It was a fun experience. I’d do it again.”
In total, 10 boats from St. Thomas and St. Croix competed in the tournament, landing a total of 156.5 pounds of dolphin.
Looking ahead, the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club will host its Kid’s Fishing Tournament on Sept. 30 and its Wahoo Windup on Oct. 22.