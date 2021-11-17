George Mason 71, No. 20 Maryland 66: D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by No. 20 Maryland to pull off a 71-66 upset Wednesday night.
The Patriots (4-0) let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a 3-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 3:06 to go. That was just enough to provide George Mason with its first win over a ranked foe since 2007 and its first-ever victory over Maryland (3-1), which won the previous nine games against its Virginia-based opponent.
The Terrapins used a pair of 3-pointers by Eric Ayala to get to 67-66 in the final minute before Josh Oduro scored inside for the Patriots. Ayala then missed a potential game-tying 3, dooming Maryland to a humbling defeat.
Donta Scott had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Ayala tallied 17 points for the Terrapins, who were seeking to start 4-0 for the eighth consecutive year.
No. 23 UConn 93, LIU 40: Tyler Polley scored 17 points and No. 23 UConn used stifling defense to rout overmatched Long Island University 93-40.
Andre Jackson scored 14 points, Jalen Gaffney and Adama Sanogo each had 11 and Tyrese Martin added 10. The Huskies (3-0) held LIU to 27% shooting and 14 field goals.
The Huskies led by 16 points at halftime and opened the second half on a 14-2 run.
Isaac Kante had 16 of his 17 points in the first half for LIU, which has begun the season with three consecutive road losses.
— The Associated Press
Huskies started slowly, hitting just three of their first 12 shots from the field and trailing 12-9 after eight minutes.
But UConn had an 9-0 run from there, taking a 17-12 lead on a reverse layup and free throw by Polley. Jalen Gafney’s steal led to a highlight-reel dunk from Jackson that pushed that lead to 27-16.
LIU scored just 10 points over the final 7:51 of the first half and trailed 38-22 at the intermission.